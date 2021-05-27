Cancel
Raleigh, NC

State Highway Patrol urges motorists to plan ahead for Memorial Day travel

By Staff Report editor@wataugademocrat.com
Watauga Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — With more than 37 million motorists projected to take to the roadways on Memorial Day weekend, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to plan ahead before traveling. Regardless of the intended destination, an increase in motor vehicle travel is expected which may lead to congestion...

