Dearborn County, IN — The four Catholic Parishes of Dearborn County will be under the pastoral care of two priests, Fr. Jonathan Meyer and Fr. Daniel Mahan, starting July 7. At weekend Masses on May 1 & 2, Fr. Randy Summers, pastor of St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross; Fr. Ben Syberg, pastor of St. Lawrence and St. Mary; and Fr. Meyer, pastor of All Saints Parish, all announced the upcoming adjustments for Catholics in Dearborn County.