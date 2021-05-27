PG&E Pays Property Tax and Franchise Fee Payments to Local Cities, Counties

Tempe, Arizona - The “Truth in Taxation” notification appearing below is required by state law and addresses only the primary property tax levy and rate, which is used for general city services. The City also has a secondary property tax, which is used to fund capital improvements. Only the amount necessary to make annual payments on voter-authorized bonds will be collected. Together, the primary and secondary levies form the City’s overall property taxes. The overall City property tax rate will slightly decrease in fiscal year 2021/22 from $2.3959 to $2.3668 per $100 of assessed value. The overall levy on existing properties will increase by 1.5%. The property tax paid to the City is approximately 21% of your total property tax bill, with the majority of your property taxes going to school districts and the county.