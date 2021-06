ROSENDALE - The Cardinals scored six runs in the fifth inning to pull away from the Spartans for the victory. Pacelli, which led 6-4 after the first inning, was led by Briar Armatowski who had four hits and scored five runs. Hannah Trzinski had two hits, including a home run, and drove in five runs. Emily Grezenski had three hits, scored three runs and drove in three runs. Sydney Gavin had three hits and drove in four runs.