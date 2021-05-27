Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UK says global tax deal must tackle tech giants

By William James David Milliken
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Britain said on Thursday that any global deal on a minimum corporate tax rate must ensure that large tech companies pay their fair share of tax, a day before it hosts an online meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers.

The United States proposed last week that multinational companies' profits should be taxed at a minimum rate of 15%, less than an initial proposal of 21%, drawing public support from Germany and France. read more

But Britain, which is chairing meetings of the Group of Seven rich nations this year, has been more cautious. Finance minister Rishi Sunak is keen that large tech giants with overseas headquarters pay more tax in the United Kingdom.

"Our consistent position has been that it matters where tax is paid and any agreement must ensure digital businesses pay tax in the UK that reflects their economic activities," a British finance ministry source said on Thursday.

"We welcome the U.S.'s renewed commitment to tackling the issue and agree that minimum taxes might help to ensure businesses pay tax – as long as they are part of that package approach," the British official added.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire called on Thursday for countries to reach an agreement on a minimum tax rate next week, when Sunak will host an in-person meeting of finance ministers in London from June 4-5.

"At London's G7, the world's most powerful economies (...) must say: we agree on a new international tax, including a digital tax and a minimum tax. This will give a strong push so that at the G20 in Venice, in mid-July, a deal can be reached," Le Maire told French radio.

Tax is not due to be discussed in depth at this Friday's online meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers.

A draft agenda points instead to a focus on the global economy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and digital payment technology such as central bank digital currencies.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#Tech Companies#Tax Rate#Uk#Global Companies#Multinational Companies#Global Finance#British#French#G20#Group Of Seven#Uk#Giants#Digital Businesses#Finance Ministers#Minimum Taxes#Britain#United States#Overseas Headquarters#Finance Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Related
EconomyUS News and World Report

Canada Finance Minister Says G7 Deal on Tech Tax Is 'Within Reach'

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday a multilateral agreement on the taxation of tech giants was "within reach" and it should go hand in hand with a deal on a global minimum corporate tax rate. Freeland will travel to London this week for a meeting of...
WorldFXStreet.com

UK’s Sunak: US plan to break global tax deadlock could work

“US proposal to focus on the world's 100 biggest and most profitable firms as part of a global tax deal could work but big tech firms must pay more tax in countries where they operate,” said British finance minister Rishi Sunak on late Wednesday, per Reuters. UK Finance Minister Sunak...
U.K.morns.ca

Chrystia Freeland to attend London G7 meeting in person, says global tax deal ‘within reach’

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will travel to London this week to attend G7 meetings in person, where she says an international deal on global taxation is within reach. Ms. Freeland said she agreed to the foreign trip with “great reluctance,” but the meetings are in-person only and she concluded the global tax negotiations have reached a stage where it was important to ensure Canada is represented.
Europeworldcapitaltimes.com

UK must step up in Northern Ireland talks, says EU ambassador

- Advertisement - LONDON — The EU wants “more engagement” from the U.K. in talks on the Northern Ireland protocol, said the bloc’s ambassador to the U.K, rejecting accusations that Brussels does not care about the sensitive situation in the region. The EU and the U.K. remain far apart after...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Spain says it seeks a fair tech tax, after U.S. tariff move

Spain is negotiating with the United States and other countries to find a fairer system for taxing tech companies' profits at a global level, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday. Calvino spoke a day after Washington slapped a 25% tariff on over $2 billion worth of imports from Spain...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UK reports highest share of businesses open since June 2020

The proportion of British businesses that were open in the first half of May rose to its highest since June 2020 at 87%, up from 83% in the previous two-week period, as COVID restrictions lifted, official figures showed on Thursday. The proportion of employees on furlough sank to 8%, equivalent...
AustraliaPosted by
Reuters

UK and Australia bid to strike trade deal by mid-June

Britain and Australia are seeking to strike a trade agreement by mid-June, the British envoy said on Thursday, following another round of bilateral talks. Britain is pursuing a deal with Australia as one of the pillars of its post-Brexit strategy to build stronger commercial and diplomatic links in the Indo-Pacific region and pivot its economic centre away from Europe. [nL2N2NK0D3]
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Chinese watchdog warns sharing sector on pricing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s anti-trust regulator, which has engaged in a sweeping clampdown on the country’s so-called platform economy, on Thursday warned eight companies in the sharing sector to make their pricing policies more transparent. A statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation said it had summoned officials from...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU backs compensation claim over Bankia's 2011 IPO

MADRID, June 3 (Reuters) - Institutional investors are entitled to claim compensation for money they lost in Bankia’s ill-fated listing in 2011, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said on Thursday. The binding ruling, following a request for clarification from Spain’s Supreme Court, confirmed a similar opinion of the ECJ...
Business101 WIXX

EU tech rules should only target dominant companies, EU lawmaker says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Draft rules aimed at reining in the power of Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc unit Google, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc should only target these U.S. tech giants, a leading EU lawmaker said, signalling a tougher stand than EU antitrust regulators. Proposed by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager...
Economy985theriver.com

EU reaches deal on tax transparency for multinational firms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union government and parliament negotiators reached a deal on Tuesday on rules that will force large multinational companies to disclose how much revenue and tax they pay in the 27-nation bloc and how much in countries considered tax havens by the EU. The new law, proposed...
Economybloombergtax.com

Global Tax Deal May Fit Well With EU Digital Tax, Lawmaker Says

A U.S. proposal to limit new global tax rules to the world’s biggest 100 companies would make it easier for the European Union to introduce a bloc-level digital tax, the chair of the European Parliament’s tax subcommittee said Tuesday. The American twist represents “an easier approach than before,” and “definitely...
Economyriverbender.com

Germany welcomes EU tax transparency deal for big companies

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's finance minister on Wednesday welcomed an agreement requiring large companies in the European Union to reveal how much tax they paid in which country. The deal late Tuesday between representatives of the EU's 27 nations and the European Parliament ends five years of haggling over country-by-country...
Presidential Electionwcn247.com

OECD head says Biden's global tax proposal is a game changer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The new head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development says he is “quietly optimistic” about reaching an international deal on taxing multinational companies. OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann made the remarks on Tuesday after taking over from Angel Gurria, who had led the Paris-based organization since 2006. More than 140 countries are taking part in talks convened by the OECD that focus on a global minimum for corporate taxation to deter big companies from shifting their profits to low-tax jurisdictions. Cormann called U.S. President Biden’s recent proposal for at least a 15% minimum global corporate tax a “game changer.”
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Global company tax could bring EU multi-billion-euro windfall

The European Union could get an extra 50 billion euros in tax from multinational companies if there is agreement in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on a minimum global effective corporate tax of 15%, a study showed. The report, prepared by the EU Tax Observatory for European institutions,...
BusinessApple Insider

EU lawmaker wants Big Tech regulations to specifically target US firms

As the EU drafts proposals to regulate technology firms, one European lawmaker wants the financial definition of Big Tech changed to ensure chiefly American companies are affected. The European Union has proposed legislation that would regulate Big Tech companies and fine them for noncompliance. As the Digital Markets Act (DMA)...
Small Businessthemoneycloud.com

France deploys AI in 3 billion euro plan to save small businesses

Https://bankautomationnews.com/allposts/secur-risk/france-deploys-ai-in-3-billion-euro-plan-to-save-small-businesses/. http://bankautomationnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/drew-graham-s4dfrh7hdDU-unsplash.jpg?#. The French government will use algorithms and artificial intelligence to identify small firms at risk of collapse in the wake of the Covid pandemic, and provide as much as 3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) to protect them. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire presented the new measures on Tuesday...