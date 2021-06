"Interested in the Empty Bowls Silent Auction launching on Thursday, June 10th at 4:30PM online? Well, meet Abby and Julia who have worked together for the last 2 years donating their time in making special objects for the online and in person Silent Auction. While Empty Bowls (EB) is loosing Julia to Northeastern University next year, I cannot tell you how proud I am of this dynamic duos commitment to EB. They have made a set of 4 mugs for the auction and pictures will be posted online next week!