I get it. It looks bad. FC Dallas has six points from the first seven games, 0.86 points per game, a rate which would be in the neighborhood of the Wooden Spoon in most years. The club’s marquee $3 million striker is struggling badly to score from open play. All three rostered goalkeepers are injured to one extent or another. The defense keeps making bizarre unforced errors. The two new starting wingers seem allergic to the opposition goal. The head coach is coming under increasing scrutiny for his tactics and lineup choices. All this while ownership plays their violins and sells exciting prospect after exciting prospect overseas before they play real minutes with the first team.