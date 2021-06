Penguins coach Mike Sullivan has said all along that the Penguins expect to have goalie Tristan Jarry ready for Game 1 of the playoffs. Tuesday’s practice was more affirmation of that. The No. 1 netminder participated with the full group in a full capacity. This comes one day after he took part in a workout with goaltending coach Mike Buckley. All signs say he’ll be good to go when it counts.