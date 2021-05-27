Cancel
Business

Amazon Buys MGM's Hollywood Studio. What It Means For Film Industry

By Steve Inskeep
NPR
 21 days ago

E-commerce giant Amazon purchased Hollywood studio MGM for $8.5 billion. Why did Amazon buy MGM, and what does the move portend for the film industry?. Amazon said yesterday it will acquire the Hollywood studio MGM for more than $8 billion. Now, when you're Amazon, that's not even that much money, but it's the latest big acquisition for the entertainment industry. So we called John Horn, who covers entertainment for KPCC.

www.npr.org
Steve Inskeep
Ted Turner
