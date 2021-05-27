Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Lace-Up Trousers Are The Wild Trend You’ll See Everywhere This Summer

By Alice Car y
Vogue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeling exhausted by #Regencycore, #Gorpcore and #Cottagecore? Apologies in advance, but here’s another one to wrap your head around: #Ranchcore. A hangover trend following the cowboy hat revival championed by Lil Nas X while promoting his smash-hit track “Old Town Road”, the It-girls are suddenly enamoured by all things rodeo-inspired – namely lace-up trousers.

www.vogue.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Kendall Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Tight Leather#Leggings#Versace#Dolce Gabbana#Fashion East#Vogue#Instagram#Tiktok#Chlo#Lace Up Trousers#Lace Up Fastening#Trend#Vintage Suede Pants#Skin Tight Leather#Bullet Pants#Criss Crossed Laces#Silver Eyelets#Collection#Autumn#Celebrity Circles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelmensjournal.com

Lumbar Packs and Crossbody Bags You’ll Wear Everywhere

Everyone loves a good comeback story, but fanny packs? Who’d ever expected (or wanted) to welcome those dorky accessories back on the scene? It’s certainly no secret that trendsetters and tastemakers often dip into the lure of yesteryear. Now, they’re resurrecting style relics from decades past we hoped wouldn’t escape a ‘90s fashion time capsule—or at the very least our parents’ closets. Luckily, most of the time these retro pieces receive a glow-up before landing back on the radar of fashion trends (matching terrycloth sets for the pool, anyone?). But the real revelation is that fanny packs never deserved their unappealing reputation in the first place—they’re actually some of the greatest gear you can buy—not just for travel but everyday use.​
MakeupPosted by
POPSUGAR

The "Reverse" Eyeliner Trend Will Really Make You Stand Out This Summer

Eyeliner is one of the easiest components of a makeup look to customize — you can make it cat-eye inspired, graphic, bold, or geometric. For those who struggle with creating perfectly symmetrical wings, there's a new makeup trend that's popping up all over Instagram for summer that's way more beginner-friendly and just as cool. Enter: the "reverse" eyeliner trend.
ApparelVogue

7 Nostalgic Ways To Wear White Trousers This Summer

Nothing says summer quite like white trousers. This season, designers from Acne to Hermès, Coperni to Fendi preempted the warmer weather with updated takes on the enduring staple. But runways aside, the past has plenty in the way of inspiration. Below, seven women who have worn white trousers best over the years – pick your favourite and make her your summer 2021 muse.
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

The Bag Trends You're Going to See All 2021 Long

As the year takes a more optimistic turn, this will be reflected in what we wear out in public once again. Bags, an accessory truly made to be worn outside our homes, finally have their moment—out of their dust bags and back in the sun. We're collectively feeling ready to step out and carry stuff with us (!), as opposed to last year, which was a great time for phone cases as bags and hands-free fanny packs when outings were less luxurious.
Apparelthefashionspot.com

Breezy Linen Pieces You’ll Want to Live in This Summer

Summer isn’t just about cotton. Linen is a classic warm-weather fabric with increased interest of late. It’s mainly thanks to the utilitarian trend, our love of all things brown and the rise of suits for all seasons. Those who live in flowing cotton blouses and dresses may feel set in their ways, but there’s room for both textiles in a stylish summer wardrobe. Linen is crisp and cool and the right pieces can go from a morning stroll to rooftop cocktails.
Apparelthezoereport.com

These 9 Wedding Dress Trends Will Be Everywhere This Year

Fact: Planning a wedding is equally exciting and hectic for brides-to-be. There’s the venue to book, invites to send out, flower arrangements to choose from, and most importantly, the gown you’ll be walking down the aisle in. With so many styles on the market, navigating your dream dress might be a bit overwhelming. But according to the founders of industry-favorite bridal labels, the biggest wedding dress trends of 2021 can be just as fancy or as laid back as you need. Yes, there’s a style for every fashion taste included in the lineup.
Apparelexhalelifestyle.com

Stunning summer denim styles you’ll see this year

Ready for summer? This year’s season is shaping up to be full of fun and style, and when it comes to denim, there’s no way you’ll want to miss the latest exciting trends. Here are some stunning summer denim styles you’ll see this year. Every detail matters!. Jeans are a...
Skin CareCosmopolitan

7 Skin Tints That'll Have You Forgetting About Foundation This Summer

Hi, hello, and welcome to my TED talk on skin tints, aka my absolute favorite makeup thing right now. Skin tints, if you're new to the trend, are basically a sheerer version of tinted moisturizers—think: the ultimate in no-makeup makeup. Unlike foundation or even full-coverage BB/CC creams, skin tints are super lightweight and blendable, meaning you don't need to use a makeup brush or sponge to apply one (clean fingers work just fine), and since they're so sheer, they don't get cakey or settle into fine lines or pores throughout the day either. Will they cover a full-on rosacea flare or cystic acne breakout? No. But they're also not meant to. The main purpose of a skin tint is to provide just a hint of (somewhat buildable) coverage while feeling like you're wearing nothing on your face. Basically, you just gotta try it to see the hype. And to get you started, I rounded up the seven best skin tints that'll make your skin glow with virtually zero effort, below.
Apparelprimewomen.com

Trendy Sunglasses For Every Budget

Fashion trends are always changing, and the same is true for sunglasses. This year we’re pleased to say goodbye to the tiny sunglasses that offer little to no coverage. What’s worse is they look pretty bad on most face shapes, so not only are you not looking your best, but your continually squinting throughout the day, creating new fine lines and wrinkles. Back in style are our beloved Jackie O-styled frames. A few of the trendy sunglasses this summer that are also appropriate for classy ladies of our ageless generation are:
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Emily Ratajkowski Masters Spring Styling in a Plunging Bodysuit, Sketched Jeans & Classic Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski is back on her spring styling game, tapping one of her favorite brands to kick off her chic ensemble. The model opted for a double Reformation moment on Thursday as seen on her Instagram page. The look tucked a plunging collared bodysuit, available for $88, into uniquely sketched jeans that place environmental-inspired doodles on a sustainably made denim; you can shop the statement jeans for $188 at TheReformation.com.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

17 Lace Dresses That Will Turn Heads This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. A dress is the ultimate piece to reach for when you want to feel cute and look polished. But of course, there are many different types of dresses out there, and if you’re hoping to level up your look, an option adorned with lace is an easy upgrade! Whenever we see a dress that has lace incorporated into its design, we immediately fall for the romantic, feminine vibes.
ApparelToledo Blade

Generation Why: I'll take 'Cheugy' over low rise jeans

There is a new(ish) word that, if the internet is to be believed, has taken Generation Z by storm: cheugy. Pronounced chew-gee (if you’ve somehow managed to dodge this knowledge until now), it has a definition similar to “basic.” If you’re clinging to out of date trends, or just trying too hard, you’re cheugy. Those wooden signs about food in your kitchen? Cheugy. A big sunhat with “vacation vibes” embroidered on the brim? Cheugy. Anything that says “Saturdays are for the boys”? Cheugy.
Designers & CollectionsNYLON

19 Baguette Bags To Carry Around Everywhere This Summer

Colorful sunglasses, low-rise jeans, and flip-flop heels aren’t the only Y2K fashion trends making a comeback. The baguette bag, which you may recall on celebrities including Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan carrying around the Fendi favorite during the early aughts, is almost unavoidable in 2021. As of October 2020, Fendi’s vintage baguette bags were up in searches 40 percent month-on-month, according to Lyst.
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

Get Ready For A Summer You'll Never Forget, Courtesy Of Coach

It’s a strange sensation to reminisce about something that hasn’t happened yet, but that’s the feeling we’re already getting when we think about the summer that’s ahead of us. The good times, they are a-coming (and they can’t come quickly enough, let’s be honest). It’s this idea of sentimentality mixed with excitement that is also the foundation for Coach’s new collection – making it the perfect attire for all those adventures yet to be had.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Crochet Is This Summer’s It Knit—Shop the Best Tops and Tanks

Whether scrolling through your Instagram feed or checking Vogue Runway, you have probably taken note of crochet in some form or another. Dior, Chanel, Valentino, Gabriela Hearst, Eckhaus Latta, and Wales Bonner (to name a few) used the crochet technique throughout their spring 2021 collections. We’re seeing both colorful and neutral interpretations of the crafty ’70s-era knit style on crochet tops, dresses, and skirts. Suffice it to say, crochet is the It knit of the summer.
Apparelholrmagazine.com

5 Essential Fashion Items For Women – Summer 2021

The weather isn’t the only thing getting hotter, here are the summer trends rising this summer. Summer is here, and for the ladies wondering what to mix-match and wear this summer, keep reading!. The good news is, the pandemic is showing signs of improvement and the need to get out...
ApparelObserver

The Most Stylish White Jeans You’ll Wear All Summer Long

While I firmly believe that red wine, ketchup and pizza are magnetically attracted to any item of white clothing I’ve ever worn, I just can’t resist the effortlessly chic allure of white jeans. There are few items of clothing that epitomize *summer* quite like white denim, and yes, I’m aware that rules are meant to be broken and that winter white is a thing, but there’s nothing like bringing the white pants back out at precisely the moment Memorial Day arrives.
ApparelNYLON

These Are The “Going-Out” Tops You'll Actually Wear Out This Summer

As we prepare for the highly anticipated “hot girl summer,” it’s time to figure out what you’re actually going to wear out. While many trends have developed throughout quarantine on TikTok and Instagram, we looked into which ones were worthy enough to be a party-style staple and how to wear them.