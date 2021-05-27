Lace-Up Trousers Are The Wild Trend You’ll See Everywhere This Summer

Hi, hello, and welcome to my TED talk on skin tints, aka my absolute favorite makeup thing right now. Skin tints, if you're new to the trend, are basically a sheerer version of tinted moisturizers—think: the ultimate in no-makeup makeup. Unlike foundation or even full-coverage BB/CC creams, skin tints are super lightweight and blendable, meaning you don't need to use a makeup brush or sponge to apply one (clean fingers work just fine), and since they're so sheer, they don't get cakey or settle into fine lines or pores throughout the day either. Will they cover a full-on rosacea flare or cystic acne breakout? No. But they're also not meant to. The main purpose of a skin tint is to provide just a hint of (somewhat buildable) coverage while feeling like you're wearing nothing on your face. Basically, you just gotta try it to see the hype. And to get you started, I rounded up the seven best skin tints that'll make your skin glow with virtually zero effort, below.