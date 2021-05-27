Majority Of Senate Republicans Remain Opposed To Insurrection Probe
Senate Republicans are expected to filibuster a bipartisan bill to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Senate is expected to take up legislation today to establish a commission meant to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Senate Republicans, though, will likely block this. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died after a confrontation with the rioters on that day. His mother, Gladys Sicknick, spoke briefly to NPR's Claudia Grisales.www.npr.org