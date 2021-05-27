Cancel
FDA-Approved Device Will Help Stroke Victims Regain Use Of Hands

By Jon Hamilton
NPR
 6 days ago

Stroke patients who are struggling to regain the use of a hand will soon have access to a new FDA-cleared device that uses signals from the undamaged part of the brain to retrain the injured limb. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a device that can...

www.npr.org
Short Wave

Short Wave

MADDIE SOFIA, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE... Hey, SHORT WAVErs, Emily Kwong here. So today we're going to talk about finding a treatment for a genetic disorder called Fragile X syndrome, right, Jon?. JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: Right. KWONG: So as our resident brain correspondent here on the Science Desk,...
These strategies can help prevent a stroke

These strategies can help prevent a stroke

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: A family member had a stroke a month ago. I’m 45 years old, and I maintain a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and a good diet. What steps can I take to make sure this doesn’t happen to me?. ANSWER: A stroke occurs when the blood supply...
Diseases & Treatmentsthisiskc.com

FDA Approves Trials for Ketamine to Treat Parkinson's

The US FDA has approved PharmaTher’s Investigational New Drug application to begin Phase 2 clinical trials for ketamine to treat levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Levodopa is an amino acid precursor of dopamine and is commonly used alongside carbidopa, an inhibitor of L-amino acid decarboxylase, to treat Parkinson's...
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Unique Expertise at Overlook Medical Center’s Neuroscience Institute Helps a Young Stroke Victim Triumph

Newswise — SUMMIT, NJ – May 24, 2021 – Every year, nearly 800,000 Americans suffer a stroke, an acute condition that can prove devastating for many, and fatal for one in six victims. Thanks to the unparalleled expertise at Atlantic Health System’s Overlook Medical Center and Atlantic Neuroscience Institute in Summit, NJ, the story of young stroke victim Joe Slota is one of hope, success, and triumph over a condition that could have debilitated him.
Cleveland, OHKSAT 12

Device used to help ‘Superman’ actor decades ago giving COVID-19 patients a chance to breathe on their own again

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than a half a million Americans. The largest analysis of hospitalized patients to date finds that most did not survive after being placed on a ventilator. Now, a device that helped “Superman” actor Christopher Reeve breathe decades ago is working to get COVID patients off these machines and breathing on their own.
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

FDA Approves New Surgical Approach for Neurostimulation Device to Treat OSA

The FDA recently approved an improvement to a surgical procedure for implanting a neurostimulation device to treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Inspire® Upper Airway Stimulation (IUAS) device is used to treat patients with moderate to severe sleep apnea who were unable to use CPAP. Originally, the implantation procedure required three incisions, but the FDA has now approved a two-incision implant procedure, which reduces procedure time and pain for the patient.
OCD associated with increased stroke risk

OCD associated with increased stroke risk

Stroke can result in severe disability or death. Identifying risk factors is an important way to help prevent stroke. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a mental health condition characterized by recurring and unwanted thoughts and behaviors. New data suggest that individuals with OCD may have an increased risk of ischemic strokes...
New York City, NYPosted by
HealthDay

FDA Approves Third COVID Antibody Treatment for Emergency Use

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A third antibody treatment designed to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients from winding up in the hospital was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Importantly, in lab tests the newly authorized drug, dubbed sotrovimab, neutralized the highly...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Role of sleep-related brain activity in clearing toxic proteins and preventing Alzheimer's disease

Evidence of sleep-dependent low-frequency (less than 0.1 Hz) global brain activity in the clearance of Alzheimer's disease-related toxin buildup is presented in new research. This neuronal activity was more strongly linked with cerebrospinal fluid flow in healthy controls than higher risk groups and patients, and the findings could serve as a potential imaging marker for clinicians in evaluating patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What is the connection between dopamine and Parkinson's disease?

Parkinson’s disease is a complex motor disorder that can cause unintentional or uncontrollable movements. It typically occurs due to low levels of dopamine in the brain. Dopamine is a chemical that plays an important role in movement and coordination. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive disorder that develops due to...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Reduced cholesterol breakdown may accelerate dementia in males

There is a well-established connection between high cholesterol levels in the blood and dementia. However, cholesterol cannot cross the blood-brain barrier, so its link with dementia is hard to explain. A new study suggests that bile acids, the breakdown products of cholesterol, are detectable in the brain and play a...
Computer SciencePosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Man Who Is Paralyzed Communicates By Imagining Handwriting

By decoding the brain signals involved in handwriting, researchers have allowed a man who is paralyzed to transform his thoughts into words on a computer screen. An experimental device that turns thoughts into text has allowed a man who is paralyzed to type messages on a computer. NPR's Jon Hamilton reports the device is able to decode signals in the brain that are usually used for handwriting.
Diseases & Treatmentshcplive.com

FDA Approves Ozanimod for Adults with Ulcerative Colitis

The treatment is also being studied for safety and efficacy in patients with Crohn’s disease. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ozanimod (Zeposia) 0.92 mg, an oral agent that selectively targets sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor subtypes 1 and 5, for adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
HealthThe Daily Collegian

Coupled brain activity, cerebrospinal fluid flow could indicate Alzheimer's risk

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State researchers may have discovered a potential marker to clinically evaluate patients’ risk for Alzheimer’s disease through non-invasive imaging tests, according to a study published today (June 1) in PLOS Biology. The finding may have implications for diagnosis and treatment of the disease that results in significant cognitive decline, the researchers said.
Cancerhealio.com

FDA approves sotorasib for lung cancer subset

The FDA has approved sotorasib for use in adults with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who have received at least one prior systematic therapy. This is the first approved targeted therapy for tumors with any KRAS mutation, according to the press release. Sororasib (Lumakras, Amgen)...
CancerNews-Medical.net

A better understanding of brain fluid movements can help predict and treat Alzheimer's disease

Scientists don't fully understand what causes Alzheimer's disease, but they have a primary suspect. Certain forms of a protein called amyloid beta that accumulate in the brains of patients with the debilitating form of dementia, disrupting communication between brain cells and eventually killing them, have been implicated as one possible contributor to Alzheimer's disease. So far, researchers haven't found an effective treatment for the disease or its symptoms.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

The brain penetrant PPARγ agonist leriglitazone restores multiple altered pathways in models of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy

You are currently viewing the abstract. X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD), a potentially fatal neurometabolic disorder with no effective pharmacological treatment, is characterized by clinical manifestations ranging from progressive spinal cord axonopathy [adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN)] to severe demyelination and neuroinflammation (cerebral ALD-cALD), for which molecular mechanisms are not well known. Leriglitazone is a recently developed brain penetrant full PPARγ agonist that could modulate multiple biological pathways relevant for neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, and particularly for X-ALD. We found that leriglitazone decreased oxidative stress, increased adenosine 5′-triphosphate concentration, and exerted neuroprotective effects in primary rodent neurons and astrocytes after very long chain fatty acid–induced toxicity simulating X-ALD. In addition, leriglitazone improved motor function; restored markers of oxidative stress, mitochondrial function, and inflammation in spinal cord tissues from AMN mouse models; and decreased the neurological disability in the EAE neuroinflammatory mouse model. X-ALD monocyte–derived patient macrophages treated with leriglitazone were less skewed toward an inflammatory phenotype, and the adhesion of human X-ALD monocytes to brain endothelial cells decreased after treatment, suggesting the potential of leriglitazone to prevent the progression to pathologically disrupted blood-brain barrier. Leriglitazone increased myelin debris clearance in vitro and increased myelination and oligodendrocyte survival in demyelination-remyelination in vivo models, thus promoting remyelination. Last, leriglitazone was clinically tested in a phase 1 study showing central nervous system target engagement (adiponectin increase) and changes on inflammatory biomarkers in plasma and cerebrospinal fluid. The results of our study support the use of leriglitazone in X-ALD and, more generally, in other neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative conditions.
ScienceEurekAlert

Novel nano-encapsulation approach for efficient dopamine delivery in Parkinson's treatment

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a common neurodegenerative disorder caused by the death of dopaminergic neurons in a part of the brain (known as substantia nigra pars compacta), which leads to a deficit of dopamine (DA), one of the main neurotransmitters active in the central nervous system. Symptomatic treatment focuses on increasing the concentration of dopamine into the brain.