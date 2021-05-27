Black Women Try To Avert Medical Racism By Searching For Black Doctors

"I felt like my body had betrayed me, the doctors had lied to me and I just felt hopeless." Kenny Ethan Jones, 27, is a London-based model, activist and entrepreneur. As a trans man, his relationship with his period has always been fraught. Long before he started hormone blockers at 17, he’d felt a strong disconnect when he had his period – "It was automatically like a red alert was going off in my body," he says – but he’d believed that as he got further along in his transition, his menstrual cycle would eventually stop. And it did at first, when he started hormone blockers. But once he started testosterone, the bleeding came back.