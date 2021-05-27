Cancel
Black Women Try To Avert Medical Racism By Searching For Black Doctors

By Public Editor
NPR
 6 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Black women are three times more likely to die after giving birth than white women. That disparity is prompting Black women to seek Black ob-gyns, and medical schools are adding antiracist training.

www.npr.org
