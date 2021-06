The Army announced they will be expanding their permissible hairstyles, following new guidelines previously unveiled in January, according to their website. The new rules will allow women to keep their hair in either a bun, single ponytail, two braids or a single braid. Locs, braids, twists or cornrows can come together in either one or two braids or a ponytail. The military branch also said braids or a ponytail can go as far down as the bottom of the shoulder blades while in the attention position.