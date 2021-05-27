Teen charged in shooting death transferred to adult court

Corban Henry’s family and supporters hold up signs outside of the Holbrook Judicial Center on Wednesday asking the court to try the juvenile that is charged with the murder as an adult. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

A 17-year-old charged with murder in last summer’s shooting death of a teen on Owensboro’s west side had his case transferred Wednesday from juvenile court to adult court.

The 17-year-old was charged in early May in the Aug. 15 shooting death of Corban Henry, 15. Henry was killed while riding on the back of a scooter on West Fifth Street near Kendall Perkins Park.

County Attorney Claud Porter said the 17-year-old’s case will be referred to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for presentation to a Daviess County grand jury.

Names of juveniles are kept confidential until they are indicted as adults and make their first appearance in Circuit Court.

In addition to the murder charge, the juvenile is charged with attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence.

Early Wednesday morning, members of Henry’s family and their supporters gathered in the rain at the Holbrook Judicial Center waiting to hear if the 17-year-old would be transferred to adult court.

“We are here for Corban,” Henry’s grandmother, Connie Henry, said. “He can’t be here, so we are here for him. He didn’t deserve this at all.”

Before the decision to transfer the case reached the family, Henry’s mother, Nancy Henry, said she was confident that the suspect would be transferred.

Court officials “expressed their condolences to me,” Nancy Henry said. “We are not here to be abusive or confrontational. We are here because Corban deserves justice. We are here to make sure he (the suspect) is held accountable.”

Brooklyn Singleton, Corban Henry’s sister, said the months since the shooting have been difficult.

“Corban and I were really close when he was younger,” Singleton said. “I have Snapchat reminders popping up every day of him hanging out with me.”

The juvenile was charged on May 4, the same day Owensboro Police Department detectives received test results from case evidence back from the Kentucky State Police laboratory.

“That was probably one of the best days, seeing that he was charged,” Singleton said.

Darrell Morgan, one of Corban Henry’s friends, said he was there for the family and to draw attention to the issue of guns and shootings in Owensboro.

“We need to speak up. A lot has been going on in Owensboro,” Morgan said. “Gun violence numbers have to go down, to keep our children safe.”

