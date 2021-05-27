No Conflict of Interest Found in Cannabis Licensing Scandal; L.A. Magazine Stands by Story

It’s now been two months since Los Angeles Magazine published a bombshell exposé by former Montecito Journal reporter Mitchell Kriegman claiming marijuana-related corruption inside Santa Barbara’s City Hall. At the center of Kriegman’s sprawling, roughly 4,000-word story, which the Journal declined to publish last year before Kriegman departed from the paper, was the contention that Anthony Wagner, an official spokesperson for the police department who also helped supervise the city’s cannabis dispensary licensing process, had an improper relationship with Adam Knopf, owner of Golden State Greens, a cannabis dispensary that won a lucrative permit from the city. After winning the license, Knopf flipped the license to another, out-of-state company, Jushi, Inc., reportedly for a seven-figure financial windfall.