Homeless

Tackling Homelessness is Hard, Emotionally Exhausting Work

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWhen we started the Hands Across Montecito project late last year, we counted 31 individuals living unsheltered along our railroad tracks and on beaches. We took an approach now touted by Bakersfield: work cases individually, on a by-name basis. Each person’s needs are different, so you have to find...

Pasadena Star-News

Tackling Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis requires an ambitious reform agenda

This spring, an order from federal District Judge David O. Carter that Los Angeles provide shelter for all people currently encamped on skid row threw most of the city’s elected officials into a panic. Last month, they were temporarily saved from having to solve the homelessness crisis when a three-judge appeals court threw out Judge Carter’s decision.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News On 6

Police Working To Resolve Issues, Help Tulsans In Homeless Camps

Tulsa Police said they are grappling with a terrible homeless problem in the city. There are camps all over, and it is impacting businesses and people living nearby. Right behind the running trails at 91st and Riverside, there are at least 10 homeless camps, and they stretch for miles. "Right...
TULSA, OK
KMPH.com

New project aims to tackle homelessness, poverty, and more

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Later this week, the Fresno Mission will unveil the largest project in its 72-year history. The plan is to revolutionize how the community address homelessness, poverty, housing, food distribution, and addiction recovery. The new campus will have a charter school, meeting spaces, a church, housing for...
FRESNO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Gloria’s claims of tackling homelessness seen as cringey

Democratic San Diego mayor Todd Gloria’s first comic video turn on behalf of the Downtown San Diego Partnership, an economic development association that sometimes dabbles in partisan politics, went viral for all the wrong reasons. “The joke video ignited a social media firestorm in San Diego, which was covered by many local outlets,” noted an October 2 online item run by Bloomberg’s CityLab. “Some saw it as a harmless skit, while others took issue with Gloria’s claims of tackling homelessness as city crews continue to bulldoze encampments. Still others just found it cringey.” The Twitter account for The Activated Podcast, which covers local progressive news and protests, posted this criticism: ”Mocking ‘solving homelessness’ and ‘building housing for everyone’ in a video used to fundraise with a group of construction firms, big business, lobbyists, and political donors, is TACKY & DISRESPECTFUL.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Maui News

Long-term solutions for homeless encampments hard to come by

Every so often, a homeless encampment at a public beach or road grows to the point that it catches the county’s attention. In 2017, the county pushed an estimated 100 people out of an encampment at Baldwin Beach Park in Paia. Last month, officials cleared out dozens of people and...
KAHULUI, HI
spectrumnews1.com

Police, churches work together to help homeless community

WESTMINISTER, Calif. — Homelessness is something many of our communities are increasingly dealing with. The big question is how to efficiently help those in need and get them off the streets. There is a first-of-its-kind partnership in the city of Westminster working to solve that problem. Westminster officer Roland Perez...
WESTMINSTER, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

This Silicon Valley county is trying to end a 'hidden epidemic' of homeless families. Will it work?

Maria Castañeda wasn’t always sure where she and her three children were going to sleep, but she did everything in her power to keep them off the street. Some nights, that meant staying at domestic violence shelters near her hometown of San Jose. For a while, the family of four shared a moldy queen mattress in a house with 10 roommates. In really uncertain times, they rented whatever motel room a county voucher could pay for — usually one “where people don’t really sleep,” she said.
SAN JOSE, CA
