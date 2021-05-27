Tackling Homelessness is Hard, Emotionally Exhausting Work

Democratic San Diego mayor Todd Gloria’s first comic video turn on behalf of the Downtown San Diego Partnership, an economic development association that sometimes dabbles in partisan politics, went viral for all the wrong reasons. “The joke video ignited a social media firestorm in San Diego, which was covered by many local outlets,” noted an October 2 online item run by Bloomberg’s CityLab. “Some saw it as a harmless skit, while others took issue with Gloria’s claims of tackling homelessness as city crews continue to bulldoze encampments. Still others just found it cringey.” The Twitter account for The Activated Podcast, which covers local progressive news and protests, posted this criticism: ”Mocking ‘solving homelessness’ and ‘building housing for everyone’ in a video used to fundraise with a group of construction firms, big business, lobbyists, and political donors, is TACKY & DISRESPECTFUL.”

