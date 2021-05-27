Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

A 'Gateway Drug': Is it pot or is it not?

By Andrew Dominianni
UpNorthLive.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — During the height of the "Just Say No" era of the 1980s, marijuana was always described as a "gateway drug" to more dangerous narcotics, but what does the data show after 18 months it was legalized in Michigan for recreational use. Dr. Tiffany Lee, director of the...

upnorthlive.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Marijuana#Drug Abuse#Drugs#Marijuana Dispensaries#Drug Research#Drug Addiction#Heroin#Drug Treatment#Cannabis Shops#Modern Marijuana#Cannabis Users#Smoke Marijuana#Marijuana Addiction Rates#Thc#Potency#Addictions#Health Researchers#Lab Studies#Rehab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Michigan COVID-19: 2,230 new cases, 20 deaths

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 876,854 with total deaths at 18,627. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 cases and 20 deaths on , May 17. The daily count includes cases since Saturday. Recovered cases:
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan StatePosted by
MLive

Republicans call on Michigan to end supplemental federal unemployment checks

Republican members of Michigan’s congressional delegation have joined a call to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits in an attempt to revitalize the workforce. Michigan’s seven GOP congressional representatives wrote to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday, May 17, advising she end Michigan’s participation in federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits programs. The...
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

Michigan reports 2,230 new coronavirus cases, 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17

Michigan reported two-day totals of 2,230 new coronavirus cases and 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17. The state is averaging 1,644 new cases and 55 new deaths per day over the last week, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s the lowest seven-day case average since March 13 and the lowest seven-day death average since April 17.