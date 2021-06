While I consider it a bad habit, Bugatti has quite the knack for taking a single car and milking the hell out of it to the point that you can’t help but think it’s time for something new. Take the Bugatti Chiron, for example. Launched in 2016, the Chiron has been the basis for no less than 14 different vehicles from the Chiron Sport all the way up to the La Voiture Noire and Bugatti Bolide. Just when you think you’ve finally had enough, here comes Bugatti teasing yet another Chiron-based model, leaving us to wonder just what else can the company make from a single design?