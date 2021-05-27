Cancel
Nokia X20 review: A solid but unspectacular mid-range 5G phone with good battery life

By Sandra Vogel
ZDNet
Cover picture for the articleNokia recently launched a range of new handsets, including the mid-range 5G-capable Nokia X20. This 6.67-inch handset, which costs from £319.99 (with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage), heads up Nokia's recent announcements, and sits in a very crowded segment of the market. Competition includes capable phones like the £349 Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, the £329 OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the £270 Realme 7 Pro and the £299 Motorola Moto G 5G Plus. All are worthy opponents, and there are plenty of others in the same price bracket.

