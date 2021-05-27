Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Curtain Up: Music For Life, Mayfair After Dark, All Motown and more Vegas showbiz news

By Brock Radke
Las Vegas Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith two seminal Strip productions returning to the same stage tonight — “Legends in Concert” and “Purple Reign” at the Legends in Concert Theater at Tropicana — it seems like a good time to take stock of which Las Vegas shows are open right now. Smaller theaters and showrooms that haven’t yet returned to some form of performance are likely to do so after June 1, and many of the city’s larger entertainment venues are planning to come back to life in July. Here’s the show roster running right now: The new “27 – A Musical Adventure” at Virgin; “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace; “Atomic Saloon Show” at the Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian; “The Australian Bee Gees Show” and “Thunder From Down Under” at Excalibur; Carrot Top and “Fantasy” at Luxor; David Copperfield and the Jabbawockeez at MGM Grand; “Extravaganza” at Bally’s; “The Magic of Jen Kramer” and “Soul of Motown” at Westgate; “Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly” at the Linq; “MJ Live” at the Strat; “Murray the Magician” at Tropicana; Penn & Teller at the Rio; Tape Face and “X Country” at Harrah’s; “V – The Ultimate Variety Show” and a variety of other productions at the V Theater at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood; and “X Burlesque” and “Piff the Magic Dragon” at Flamingo. The next big reopening that we know of is Blue Man Group at Luxor on June 24, but don’t be surprised if other shows pop open again within the coming weeks.

