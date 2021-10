Prioritizing a Sense of Community: Most people don’t go around being anti-community, or actively trying to take advantage of others, but they don’t look for ways to benefit those around them either. I always make sure I prioritize doing what is right for others. In addition to making sure everyone on my team is compensated fairly, I try to look for other ways to make their work-life better, like ensuring there are always water bottles and popsicles stocked for everyone. And in return, the people I work with always prioritize my renovations and look for ways they can help me too. It creates a new dynamic and everyone benefits.

ADVOCACY ・ 4 DAYS AGO