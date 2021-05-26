Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Lakoseljac Cup Semi-Finals Preview

By Jacob Doole
sliceofcheese.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaroona FC: Oliver Maxwell (8) Devonport Strikers: Jordan Lamb (3) The Strikers enter the Lakoseljac Cup semi-finals with some good league form, but they will travel south to the notoriously tricky Kelvedon Park to take on Taroona. The home side are the only non-state league side left in either the men’s or women’s cup competitions despite sitting sixth in the Southern Championship. They have lost their last two games in that competition too, and that shaky form makes it hard to see them progressing here. Still, they were barely troubled in their three cup ties to date, so maybe a fairytale run is on the cards. They will come in as heavy underdogs up against the defending NPL champions and one of the hottest teams in the state, with the Strikers undefeated in their last four games. Brody Denehey has emerged as the more consistent scoring threat that they needed, and with contributions from the midfield they have managed to find enough goals to climb the NPL ladder. Their last cup tie was an impressive win too, as they overcame a high-flying South Hobart side away from home.

www.sliceofcheese.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#La Trobe University#World Soccer#Team Player#Park Rangers#South Side#East Side#Devonport Strikers Date#Npl#Devonport Strikers Stone#Kgv#Knights#Olympia Warriors#Carlton Football Club#Nba#Fansided#Slice Of Cheese#Kingborough Lions Top#Somerset#Match Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerlincolnshireworld.com

LINCS LEAGUE CUP: Who will be playing in finals?

Tetney Rovers will meet Wyberton in the Challenge Cup final. Tetney’s 3-2 win at Immingham last night secured top spot in the North League. Wyberton won the South League following today’s 1-1 top-of-the-table draw at Louth, who finished second. Louth have qualified for the Supplementary Cup final. They will meet...
Sportshoopseen.com

Georgia Cup Finals: 13U Championship

13-AND-UNDER: Promise Elite Black 60, TSF North 34. Promise Elite came out of the gates hot and built a big lead early. Despite some comeback attempts, TSF North was never able to gain ground on Promise Elite. The two teams faced off on the first day of the tournament, and...
Lander, WYcounty10.com

LVHS soccer teams move on to semi-finals at state competition

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School girl’s and boy’s soccer teams won their first games at the 3A State competition in Cheyenne yesterday, May 20th. The girls played against Riverton High School, and won 5 to 0. They go on to play Mountain View today, May 21st, at 4:00 PM.
Sportsmagazinebuzz.com

U18 WC: They broadcast the Småkronorna semi-finals tonight

Start making matching coffees, snacks, and t-shirts. Tonight starting at 11 pm, Småkronorna will play the semifinals against Canada at the U18 Championship in Texas, USA. U18 world champions are Småkronorna and after a group match with both good and poorer performances, Sweden is now in the semi-finals, after beating The host nation is in the quarter-finals. In the semifinals, Canada awaits the toughest possible opposition, which lost to the young crowns in the group finals. Everyone has written from 1 to 12 numbers to, but now there is a chance for revenge.
Sportsmidwestradio.ie

Mayo Camogie secure Division 4 semi-final spot

Mayo booked their place in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Division 4 semi-final this afternoon following a comfortable win over Louth. Mayo were in control throughout in Tooreen and in the end won the contest 7-14 to 1-01. Jimmy Lyons side will now meet Cavan in the semi-final in two weeks...
Soccermidwestradio.ie

Football league semi-final and play-off details will be confirmed later

The GAA will confirm the details for the Allianz Football League semi-finals and relegation play-offs later today. The Division One semi finals will see Dublin face Donegal and Kerry take on Tyrone. While in the relegation playoff, it's Monaghan against Galway and Armagh will face Roscommon. In Division Two, Mayo...
Tennisthunderboltradio.com

Union City Tennis Doubles Fall in State Semi-Finals

After winning their opening match Thursday morning in the TSSAA State Tennis Tournament, Union City’s doubles team falls in semi-final play. The Golden Tornadoes duo of Annie Wade and Shelby Bondurant won in straight sets against Watertown, in quarterfinal play, but were beaten in straight sets and eliminated Thursday afternoon by Summertown.
Sportsscoopcube.com

Top 14: Stade Toulousain has Clermont 36-27 and is in the semi-finals

The indispensable Stade Toulousain is not guaranteed to finish in the top 2, but the Rouge et Noir took a big step forward after their 36:27 win over ASM Clermont on Saturday 29 May. The Stadistes will travel to Bordeaux next Saturday to validate their ticket for the semi-finals. This...
Johnsonburg, PAridgwayrecord.com

Ramettes advance to District semi-finals

JOHNSONBURG - The Ramettes defeated Kane 10-0 on Monday at the Knothole Fields to advance to the District 9 Class AA semi-finals. The win was the ninth-straight for the Paper City girls who improved to 13-7. They will play top-seed Keystones at a neutral site on Wednesday in the semi-finals.
SportsTaipei Times

Hsieh, Doi fall just short in nail-biting semi-final

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Japanese partner Misaki Doi yesterday exited the Emilia-Romagna Open after falling to a narrow 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 10-8 defeat to Croatia’s Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia in a nail-biting doubles semi-final in Parma, Italy. Third seeds Hsieh and Doi will feel hard done by...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Morecambe win at Tranmere to take control of play-off semi-final

It is advantage Morecambe in their Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final against Tranmere after they triumphed 2-1 in a feisty first leg on the Wirral. The Shrimps defended superbly as Rovers – under caretaker boss Ian Dawes following Keith Hill’s sacking last week – failed to add to their first-half goal.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: FNCS Season 6 Semi-Finals & Reboot Round — Complete Results

Find out who’s moving on to the FNCS Chapter 2 - Season 6 Finals!. The stage is set for an exciting finish to the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) in Chapter 2 - Season 6. For the better part of two months, competitors have worked on perfecting their strategies, rotations, and fighting skills to hopefully punch their ticket to the Season 6 Finals. Three weekly qualifiers ensued, where some teams achieved a top-three finish and thus reserving their seat in the finals — others who fell outside of the top-three needed to accumulate Series Points to reach the Semi-Finals.
RugbyTelegraph

The Premier 15s semi-final was more interesting and entertaining than the Champions Cup final

It might be just me but after decades of watching rugby at all age groups, abilities and occasions, I am now at the stage where I only want to watch so much physicality. The very word should lead proper fans to shudder if it is offered as an attraction in itself. “It was a game of huge physicality” – so what? Think about it: what does it take to get big and run into one another?
Dubois, PAridgwayrecord.com

Ramettes meet Keystone in semi-finals today

The four-seed Paper City softball team travels to DuBois today to take on top-seed Keystone (13-4) at 3 p.m. in the District 9 Class AA semi-finals at Heindl Field. The Ramettes advanced with a 10-0 home win over five-seed Kane on Monday. Keystone received a first-round bye, as did number-two Moniteau and three-seed Curwensville, who play on the same field at 4:30 p.m.
RugbyBBC

Women's Challenge Cup semi-finals will be 'tasty', says Andrea Dobson

Former England international Andrea Dobson is predicting an explosive clash of the titans in this weekend's Women's Challenge Cup semi-finals. The top two teams in the women's game - Leeds and St Helens - go head-to-head for a place in next month's final, and before that Castleford and York will provide an intriguing battle just weeks after an exodus of coach and players from one club to the other.