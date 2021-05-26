Lakoseljac Cup Semi-Finals Preview

Taroona FC: Oliver Maxwell (8) Devonport Strikers: Jordan Lamb (3) The Strikers enter the Lakoseljac Cup semi-finals with some good league form, but they will travel south to the notoriously tricky Kelvedon Park to take on Taroona. The home side are the only non-state league side left in either the men’s or women’s cup competitions despite sitting sixth in the Southern Championship. They have lost their last two games in that competition too, and that shaky form makes it hard to see them progressing here. Still, they were barely troubled in their three cup ties to date, so maybe a fairytale run is on the cards. They will come in as heavy underdogs up against the defending NPL champions and one of the hottest teams in the state, with the Strikers undefeated in their last four games. Brody Denehey has emerged as the more consistent scoring threat that they needed, and with contributions from the midfield they have managed to find enough goals to climb the NPL ladder. Their last cup tie was an impressive win too, as they overcame a high-flying South Hobart side away from home.