SPACE AVAILABLE Recruits Alex Olson for "Trash for Trees" Project

Explore Your Environment: K-8 Activity Guide(link is external) from Project Learning Tree includes 50 hands-on, multidisciplinary activities to connect children to nature and increase young people’s awareness and knowledge about their environment. Activities include step-by-step instructions, time and material requirements, and corresponding student worksheets with green career connections. Teachers and nonformal educators can easily integrate the activities into their programming. Activities are organized by grade level (K-2, 3-5, and 6-8) and align with national standards for science, English language arts, math, and social studies. Many activities offer variations for a different grade level or focus. While lessons can be conducted both indoors and outdoors, all suggest meaningful ways to take student learning outside. Many activities are particularly suited to urban environments and STEM learning as well as some longer-term studies. This supplementary curriculum develops students’ critical thinking and problem-solving skills. For more information: PLT Releases New Explore Your Environment: K-8 Activity Guide – Project Learning Tree.