Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

SPACE AVAILABLE Recruits Alex Olson for "Trash for Trees" Project

hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPACE AVAILABLE has partnered with Alex Olson for a new collaboration as part of the “Trash for Trees” initiative. The capsule features two T-shirts designed by the skater and founder of Bianca Chandôn and Call Me 917, as well as a recycled plastic water bottle holder set and sun hat.

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Sustainable Fashion#Plastic Recycling#Recycled Plastic#Trash Collection#Recycled Materials#Sheep Inc#Trees#Space#Upcycled Factory Off Cuts#Plastics#Dover Street#Collaboration#Feature#Sun#Sumatran#Running#Orangutans#Slogans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Environment
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Recycling
Related
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Free trees available locally

MARQUETTE — The Superior Watershed Partnership is inviting the public to help plant 100,000 trees throughout the Upper Peninsula. One- to 2-year-old pine plugs will be available free of charge for pickup at the SWP office, located at 2 Peter White Drive in Marquette. at two trees per person or 10 per family during normal business hours through Friday.
EnvironmentStandard-Examiner

Letter: Trash tree problem in Ogden

Ogden has as a problem. I see it everywhere. Saplings spring-up in gardens, along fences, next to the foundations of the houses, sheds, and garages. I pull them out but some of my neighbors don't. For the most part the trees are the same species — the species that last September's East Wind blew-down onto the roof of a neighbors house, breaking roof joists, etc.
KidsYour News Local

Project Learning Tree Workshop at Salamonie Lake, July 9

Educators are invited to participate in a Project Learning Tree K-8 workshop at Salamonie Lake. on Friday, July 9. This hands-on workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Interpretive /. Nature Center. Project Learning Tree (PLT) is an environmental education curriculum that uses trees and forests.
Kidsaccessnepa.com

Project Learning Tree’s Explore Your Environment: K-8 Activity Guide now available

Explore Your Environment: K-8 Activity Guide(link is external) from Project Learning Tree includes 50 hands-on, multidisciplinary activities to connect children to nature and increase young people’s awareness and knowledge about their environment. Activities include step-by-step instructions, time and material requirements, and corresponding student worksheets with green career connections. Teachers and nonformal educators can easily integrate the activities into their programming. Activities are organized by grade level (K-2, 3-5, and 6-8) and align with national standards for science, English language arts, math, and social studies. Many activities offer variations for a different grade level or focus. While lessons can be conducted both indoors and outdoors, all suggest meaningful ways to take student learning outside. Many activities are particularly suited to urban environments and STEM learning as well as some longer-term studies. This supplementary curriculum develops students’ critical thinking and problem-solving skills. For more information: PLT Releases New Explore Your Environment: K-8 Activity Guide – Project Learning Tree.
Sciencemystar106.com

Researchers Launch Project to Determine if Wine can be made in Outer Space

In humankind’s ongoing quest to acquire as much useless information as possible, a group of California winemakers has launched a supply of grape juice into space to determine whether it will ferment into wine without the benefit of gravity. The grape juice, from Lodi’s Michael David Winery, was sent to...
Moviesgearjunkie.com

Transform the Outdoors: Brave Space Project Launches Film to ‘Expand the Stoke’

The Brave Space Project is gearing up to release ‘Expedition Reclamation,’ a film by BIWOC for everyone, this summer. The goal? ‘Expanding access to the stoke.’. “Expedition Reclamation” is a short documentary by the Brave Space Project, a multiracial, women-led storytelling and community-building team on a mission to redefine “outdoorsy” and help restore belonging in the outdoors for Black, Indigenous, and women of color (BIWOC).
Environmentgreatbritishlife.co.uk

Have you got space for 80 free trees?

We received an interesting email from a subscriber who lives out of the county. Pam Morey will be celebrating a milestone birthday shortly and is offering Norfolk a special gift. "I shall be 80 at the end of June this year and instead of receiving presents from my family I...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Chunky Outsole Boat Shoes

These new Timberland shoes have been unveiled by the brand for its Spring/Summer 2021 collection as a new take on its classic boat shoe for style-conscious wearers to pick up. The shoes come in two model choices that were designed in collaboration with "Ari" Esco Montanez and are characterized by their distinctly chunky outsoles. Each one of the styles are crafted with Better Leather that has been sourced from a sustainable tannery and aim to balance function with form for an ultra-comfortable fit.
Designers & Collectionshiconsumption.com

Wellen’s Seawool Collection Is Crafted From Ocean Plastics & Oyster Shells

Since first getting our hands on Wellen’s Fisherman Sweater last season, we’ve become particularly enamored with the Southern California company’s innovative and eco-friendly Seawool construction — a rugged yet lightweight proprietary material crafted from an amalgamation of recycled plastic bottles and upcycled oyster shells. And just in time for the summer season, Wellen has applied this unique and sustainable textile construction to a range of warm-weather garments, expanding its original Seawool Collection to now include a lightweight hoodie.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Recycled Balloon Sneakers

Nuven is a vegan sneaker style from shoe brand Undo for Tomorrow that has colorful soles thanks to the use of materials like discarded party balloons and rubber tire leftovers. The Lisbon-based shoe brand also incorporates sustainable materials such as bamboo lining, Amazon Rainforest rubber for the toe caps, recycled plastic for the outer component and castor oil for the insole.
Environmentgearjunkie.com

Grundéns Ditches Poly Bags, Launches Compostable Packaging for Sustainability

Grundéns is launching a major effort to rid the outdoor and apparel industry of single-use plastics. Nearly every product shipped to consumers is first packed into a plastic bag. Known across industries as “poly bags,” just 10% of these ubiquitous, clear plastic bags ever reach recycling centers. And worse, they can even cause problems for recycling facilities by jamming up machinery if not sorted correctly.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Turning tree bark and compost into aircraft wings and plastic bags

Trees, crops and even organic waste can be transformed into a bewildering array of plastics to use in products ranging from single-use bags to heavy-duty airplane wings. These so-called biopolymers could play a vital role in weaning us off petroleum plastics—which will help cut greenhouse gas emissions, and ensure plastics come from a renewable resource.
Stoughton, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Free Trees available to City residents that have lost Ash Trees

Stoughton property owners who have had to remove trees due to emerald ash borer are eligible to get free replacements from the City of Stoughton. After a matching grant provided through the state Department of Natural Resources Urban Forestry Program, the city has 40 trees available that will be ready for planting in the fall of 2021.
Environmentdesignboom.com

plastic bags are hot pressed together to create a series of translucent vases

Continuing her experiments with contemporary materials and novel processes, jisun kim of studio round shares her latest series that utilizes an unlikely medium — plastic bags. the project, suitably called ‘poly’, uses layered plastic bags that are hot pressed together to create a delicate-looking yet durable fabric. the seoul-based designer then cuts the pieces to size and applies heat to the edges to form translucent vases with finely textured surfaces.
AgricultureTrendHunter.com

Tree Planting Search-Engine Projects

Ecosia is a search engine that plants trees and it has begun its largest tree-planting project in the U.S, as the company ramps up its focus on US-based environmental initiatives. Tree-planting started after the Terwilliger Fire at the Willamette National Forest in Oregon. Notably, 13,000 trees are being planted over the course of this reforestation project. Accounting for normal rates of survival, Ecosia expects that 9,750 of these trees will still be growing after three years.
EnvironmentPopular Mechanics

Watch Plastic Waste Become 'Lumber' for Adirondack Chairs

As the global demand for lumber continues to skyrocket, it’s time to think hard about using alternatives to wood. So, why not plastic?. In the latest episode of the Popular Mechanics series “MADE HERE,” we tour the factory for Polywood, a company that takes recycled plastic (mostly milk jugs), turns it into “lumber,” and uses it to fashion outdoor furniture.
Environmentdesignboom.com

'manta': a giant sailboat on the attack of oceanic plastic pollution

Recently introduced by seacleaners, ‘manta’ is a giant hybrid sailboat created to reinforce the battle against oceanic plastic pollution. this first-of-a-kind processing ship is designed to collect, treat and repurpose large numbers of plastic debris floating in polluted waters, along the coasts, in estuaries, and in the mouths of large rivers. relying primarily on renewable energy sources, like solar, the deep-sea vessel is eco-friendly and able to cross the oceans, intervening rapidly wherever it’s needed.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Strong Recycling Could Create New Jobs In The Las Cruces Area

A majority of our trash is still sent to landfills. While it may seem like our vast desert is endless, it’s a resource that we cannot take for granted. A way to divert the waste we create is to reduce our consumption, reuse what we have, and recycle what we can. Recycling takes people at all ends – from what you throw in your blue bin, to the people who sort it out at the end to be shipped, to those making new things from recycled material. The more recycling, the more jobs, even right here at home.
Waitsfield, VTThe Valley Reporter

Austin Parcel among the conservation projects honored at Vermont Tree Champions

The Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program (VT UCF) recently bestowed Tree Steward Awards on several Vermonters for their commitment to protecting and preserving their community's forests and trees including Waitsfield and Waterbury Center projects. The Vermont Arbor Day award is dedicated to individuals who have made a difference in...