Target Exclusive cover to Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm revealed

By Mark Newbold
fanthatracks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanding on 29th June, the same day as the regular edition, the Target edition of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm by Cavan Scott is released. Retailing for $20.20, it’s up for pre-order right now. This Target Exclusive edition has an exclusive cover and a poster only available...

Cavan Scott
