Target Exclusive cover to Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm revealed

Star Wars collectors are in a frenzy lately as they are on the hunt for the newest Target exclusive, The Black Series figures. A couple of months back, Hasbro revealed new Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary figures that captured the hit animated Star Wars series, The Clone Wars. Four figures are in the wave with Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Arc Trooper Echo, and Clone Trooper Hawk. Sadly each of these figures was set as Target exclusives, which is probably the worst retailer for a collectible to go to. From "missing product" in the back, scalpers, and a terrible set of communication skills across the stores, Target is No Man's Land when hunting. Star Wars fans thought we would see online pre-orders for these figures on May the 4th, but none were seen. However, Target stores all over the states were getting random shipments this week of these Star Wars: The Clone Wars figures. The hunt is on for The Clone Wars fans will store selling out in minutes; lucky for us, we were able to find Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Echo after a helpful employee pulled them from the back.