Blood Work -- Japanese-style? And 200-600 Versatility
On Wednesday morning, I thought at first that two of the three Limpkin chicks were lost. But after a great morning, I saw all three with two adults. I got some good stuff on a single Limpkin chick, possibly from a different pair, with and without the adult. I found a Black-necked Stilt nest with no eggs. It is quite a lovely creation made of rotting straw and aquatic vegetation and snail and mussel shells, with about a half-inch of water in the bottom … Without any recent rain, the level of the lake continues to fall daily. I will check the nest out on Monday morning. Nesting success for this species is precarious at best.www.birdsasart-blog.com