Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Blood Work -- Japanese-style? And 200-600 Versatility

birdsasart-blog.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday morning, I thought at first that two of the three Limpkin chicks were lost. But after a great morning, I saw all three with two adults. I got some good stuff on a single Limpkin chick, possibly from a different pair, with and without the adult. I found a Black-necked Stilt nest with no eggs. It is quite a lovely creation made of rotting straw and aquatic vegetation and snail and mussel shells, with about a half-inch of water in the bottom … Without any recent rain, the level of the lake continues to fall daily. I will check the nest out on Monday morning. Nesting success for this species is precarious at best.

www.birdsasart-blog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Blood Work#Photography#Light Work#Raw Eggs#Rain Fall#Japanese#Delkin#B H#The Baa Online Store#Birdsasart#Covid 19#Fed#Gm#Baa Blog#The Canon Rf#Bpn#State Road#Ile#Sony Fe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Paypal
News Break
SONY
News Break
Walmart
Related
Technologybirdsasart-blog.com

How Low Can You Go? Panning Ground Pod Techniques. And Getting Sand and Mud on Your Expensive Camera Body ...

It was indeed cloudy on Monday morning. I checked on and saw all three crane families but did not stop for any photography. I got out late as I was trying to solve a manual focus/magnification riddle with the SONY a1 body. Once I did that, I was hot to find a good macro subject. I went to my favorite Baton Rouge (pink lichen) oak tree but did not find anything interesting so I never got the camera out of the car. Nearby, I found a nice Sabatia blossom. I picked one flower and set it up in the lee of my SUV with two Plamps to keep it still in the breeze. No worries, the ILE Highway Department is constantly mowing and dredging all of the canals with and without flowers.
ElectronicsDigital Camera World

Olympus PEN E-P7 review

The Olympus PEN E-P7 is a fantastic return to form for the PEN series, and a triumph for OM Digital Solutions' first product. So stylish that you can take it anywhere, so simple that beginners can use it, and so capable that experts can get sensational results from it. Perfect for stills, with IBIS that makes video a breeze, this is an ideal take-anywhere, shoot-anything camera that packs the power of an OM-D into your pocket.
ElectronicsDigital Camera World

The best low-light cameras in 2021

Want to find the best low-light camera for shooting at night or indoors? This guide will help you take you through the different choices, and find you the best one for you - and help you find that at the best price. Low light continues to be one of the...
ElectronicsHartford Courant

Film vs. digital cameras

Before the 1980s, if you wanted to take photographs, you bought a film camera. Today, digital cameras are ubiquitous. And with so much of the media and our computer software revolving around fast, editable images, buying a digital camera seems like a no-brainer. Be it for a gig or a social media page, it just makes more sense to shoot digitally.
Electronicsephotozine.com

Olympus M.Zuiko 8-25mm f/4.0 PRO Lens Announced

Olympus has announced the new Olympus M.Zuiko 8-25mm f/4.0 PRO wide-angle zoom lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras. The first lens to be announced by OM Digital Solutions, since the transfer from Olympus. The lens gives a 16-50mm equivalent (in 35mm terms), and has a 72mm filter thread, L-Fn button, manual clutch focus ring, and will be available from the beginning of July for £899.
Electronicsephotozine.com

Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN Art (A021) Lens Review

Sigma's Art lenses have been proving themselves, worthy performers, for some time and now they are being introduced in mirrorless format, in this case for the L mount and for the Sony FE mount. The new lens is full-frame (although it can equally well be used on crop sensor Sony cameras, with a “35mm equivalent” field of view of 52.5mm) and a complete redesign for mirrorless cameras. Recent Sigma lenses, such as the 35mm and 65mm Contemporary designs, have been excellent, although have had some design quirks as well. Let's see now, using the Sony A7R III 42MP body, how this new Art design stacks up in terms of results and in terms of handling.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Petzval 80.5mm f/1.9 MKII Review: A Stunning Vintage-Style Lens

Just over a year ago, Lomography launched the 180th Anniversary Edition of the Petzval 80.5mm f/1.9 MKII Bokeh Control Art Lens which promised a bevy of improvements over its 85mm predecessor. It looked as though it would put a historic lens back in the hands in creatives at an affordable $549 price. So does it?
ElectronicsDIY Photography

Mirrorless camera myths… busted? Do you agree?

I don’t often usually agree with everything Tony Northrup says, and this video isn’t much different. I don’t agree with all of the opinions he puts forward in this video, but he does actually makes a few valid points. The topic is mirrorless camera myths and it’s filled with fallacies often touted on social media that are just complete nonsense.
Small BusinessGadget Review

10 Best Printers for Cardstock in 2021_

To find the best printer for cardstock, we researched 30 machines from our list of the best printers to identify the ones that were the ablest to handle thicker media and a wide range of paper finishes. Printers needed to be able to handle a minimum of 60 lb weighted paper and have good enough ink quality to absorb quickly into cardstock finishes without smudging.
ElectronicsGadget Review

Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless Digital Camera Review_

Anyone searching for the best digital camera for filmmaking and the best digital camera ought to check out the Sony Alpha A7 III Mirrorless digital camera. At a price far lower than many competitors, this Sony camera packs in fantastic features like a great auto focus system and a full frame image sensor. Compared to some other cameras from the Sony Alpha line, the A7 III takes the cake as the best camera for its price.
ElectronicsGadget Review

Fitiger 1080P Review_

If you are on the hunt for the Best Binocular Camera and the best digital camera, the Fitiger 1080P may be the innovative device you have been looking for. This device will make any experience better by allowing you to take a closer into city skylines, beaches, mountains and much more.
Electronicspetapixel.com

This is Your Chance to Buy the Super-Rare Canon EF 1200mm f/5.6L Lens

Wetzlar Camera Auctions is set to offer an exceedingly rare Canon EF 1200mm f/5.6L lens for sale on October 9, 2021. Because the lens is so difficult to make and production was so limited, each one that was produced was sold. Wetzlar Camera Auctions says that each lens took more than a year to build due to the time required to grow “its massive fluorite crystals.” Apparently, very few of these particular crystals are known to exist today. Because of this, the production volume for the 1200mm f/5.6L was about two a year.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Valve Reportedly Working on Nintendo Switch Style Portable & Dockable PC Gaming “SteamPal;” May Launch by End of 2021

Valve are reportedly making a portable and dockable Nintendo Switch-like gaming PC “SteamPal;” and that it may launch by the end of this year. Ars Technica reports that “multiple sources familiar with the matter” have divulged that the device has been in development for some time. They also note how Steam DB owner Pavel Djundik (a website dedicated to monitoring changes in Steam’s database), found changes in a recent Steam client beta update that may indicate the claims are true,
Computerskindlepreneur.com

Working with Styles in Microsoft Word

Authors who want to make the most out of Microsoft Word and safe time, aggravation, and money. How to use Styles and the Document Map in Microsoft Word. List of shortcut keys and special characters in Word. Instructor. You may be wondering why the hell you should listen to Anne...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Is OnePlus also working on a Tile-style tracker like Apple AirTag?

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus could be working on an item tracker that would compete with the likes of the Apple's AirTag, Samsung's SmartTag and Tile trackers. The Chinese company is said to have trademarked the name - OnePlus Tag - which suggests a tracking device is being worked on, or is at least a consideration for the future. Of course OnePlus Tag could mean something entirely different but given its competitor's offerings, it's probably safe to assume it's an item tracker.
Violent CrimesNews Ledge

Canon EOS R3 Looks to Be a Stopgap Until R1

Those wanting to be blown away by the specs of the upcoming Canon EOS R3 are being left with a bit of a mixed bag. Heading into the announcement, I was like most thinking we would get a professional mirrorless camera out of Canon. Yeah, I know the R5 checks that box, but who doesn’t want more?