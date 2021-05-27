Blood Work -- Japanese-style? And 200-600 Versatility

It was indeed cloudy on Monday morning. I checked on and saw all three crane families but did not stop for any photography. I got out late as I was trying to solve a manual focus/magnification riddle with the SONY a1 body. Once I did that, I was hot to find a good macro subject. I went to my favorite Baton Rouge (pink lichen) oak tree but did not find anything interesting so I never got the camera out of the car. Nearby, I found a nice Sabatia blossom. I picked one flower and set it up in the lee of my SUV with two Plamps to keep it still in the breeze. No worries, the ILE Highway Department is constantly mowing and dredging all of the canals with and without flowers.