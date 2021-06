Serge Aurier is on the look-out for a new club. The Tottenham right-back will be out of contract in 2022 and is considering his future. The Ivorian defender arrived in London in 2017, signing from PSG, and feels that his time at Tottenham is coming to an end. The team has no chance of qualifying for the next edition of the Champions League and don't even know who the new coach will be nor whether star players like Harry Kane will leave over the summer. According to FootMercato, he is thinking about the next step in his career which could mean a move away from the English capital.