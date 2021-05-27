Cancel
Report: Chelsea to offload five to fund Romelu Lukaku transfer

By Lee Clarke
tbrfootball.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Sunday World, Chelsea are willing to offload five players to fund a transfer for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku. The Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is hoping to raise the £80 million required to tempt the Serie A champions into a sale. Lukaku was the focal point of Antonio...

tbrfootball.com
Ross Barkley
Romelu Lukaku
Tammy Abraham
Thomas Tuchel
Antonio Conte
Kepa Arrizabalaga
