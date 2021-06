Donald J. Trump, the president-turned-failed blogger, has had a crazy week. Bumbling around a resort, regaling strangers with wild yarns about a stolen election, he doesn’t have much to do. We heard that one of the things he’s supposedly been promising them is that he’ll be reinstalled in the White House in August. How do you do it? Surely not even he is aware of it. It’s hardly shocking, though, to learn who would have given him this foolish idea.