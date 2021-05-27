Clensta Raises INR 5 Crore From N+1 Capital
IIT Delhi partnered startup Clensta, becomes one of the first companies to receive INR 5 crore as funding from N+1 Capital. This fast-growing startup providing innovative personal care and home care solutions has recently had a strategic tie-up with the pharma brand Cipla for its first commercialized products waterless bodybath and waterless shampoo. Clensta is now all set to utilize the funds raised from N+1 for scaling up the upcoming products for the homecare category.