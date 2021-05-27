Cancel
Clensta Raises INR 5 Crore From N+1 Capital

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. IIT Delhi partnered startup Clensta, becomes one of the first companies to receive INR 5 crore as funding from N+1 Capital. This fast-growing startup providing innovative personal care and home care solutions has recently had a strategic tie-up with the pharma brand Cipla for its first commercialized products waterless bodybath and waterless shampoo. Clensta is now all set to utilize the funds raised from N+1 for scaling up the upcoming products for the homecare category.

