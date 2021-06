Of all addictions, alcoholism is not only the most common in Canada, but it can be the more deadly addiction of all, even more so than cocaine or heroin. This data was compiled by the Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse and Addiction. Alcohol abuse damages both the mind and the body and is responsible for unneeded deaths each year worldwide. Accessibility to alcohol plays a factor as it is not prohibited in most countries. In the USA and Canada, pubs abound as do merchants that sell alcohol. The British also see a rising problem with alcohol.