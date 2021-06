With Android 12, we’re finally seeing some resemblance of system-wide theming… Finally! Being able to customize the look of a computing operating system has long been one of my favorite things to do. Windows 95 was great at this as its appearance customizations would apply to all of the applications installed thus making for a beautifully or hideously consistent user experience throughout the whole system. That’s how things should be! Google never got the importance of really being able to personalize their Android smartphones on a system-wide basis.