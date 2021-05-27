Cancel
Design

LEGO Art's 11,695-Piece World Map Is Made for Wanderlusters

hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEGO Art has just released a massive new kit that sees the most pieces ever included in a set in LEGO Group’s history. The World Map allowed for builders to create a map of Earth using 2D Lego tiles. Made for adults, this LEGO Art build features 11,695 pieces and comes with an accompanying soundtrack featuring stories from travel experts including the likes of Torbjørn C. Pedersen, the first person to visit every country in the world in one unbroken journey without flying. Listen to these stories while you build for a new immersive LEGO experience.

LifestyleStuff.tv

Lego’s Art World Map is Google Maps meets plastic bricks – and the biggest Lego set ever

Move over Colosseum – there’s an even bigger Lego set in town. Lego Art World Map (£249.99, available 1 August) features a whopping 11,965(!) elements, most of which are round tiles that you plug into 40 interconnecting baseplates. The land is white, with a subtle shadow, providing contrast with ocean floors whose colours are inspired by bathymetric mapping. Once satisfied with your efforts, you can organise the map however you see fit, place it in its Lego frame, and hang it on the wall. Naturally, all this takes time – a lot of time – and so Lego has provided a soundtrack while you work, where travel experts tell tales about far-flung places they’ve visited. You can mark off those you’ve experienced too, with cone pieces that transform your plastic masterpiece into a kind of offline brick-built Google Maps. The finished article measures an impressive 104×65cm and is ripe for rebuilding. Lego suggests redesigning the oceans with your own custom patterns – although do so too often and your thumbs will hate you and suggest you’d get in the sea yourself.
ArtsPosted by
TechRadar

The biggest Lego set ever made is this gigantic world map

Lego is set to release the Lego Art World Map, an enormous and fully buildable world map that, at a whopping 11,695 individual elements, will be the biggest set the company has ever produced. The Lego Art World Map final build measures 25.5 inches (65cm) high and 40.5 inches (104cm)...
LegoWECT

Lego unveils world map, largest set ever

(CNN) - Lego has just revealed its largest set ever - a world map. It includes 11,000 pieces. When constructed, the map is more than 2 feet high and 3 feet wide. The set comes with a white Lego frame and two hanging elements to showcase your masterpiece. It also...
Designbleedingcool.com

Build The World With LEGO's Newest Art World Map Kit

LEGO is back at it again with a new LEGO Art set where collectors can now build their very own World Map. Coming at 11,695 pieces, this massive map measures 25.5 inches tall and 40.5 inches wide. Builders can create 1 of 3 unique world map designs with two different ocean depth views and a special black and white map. Like previous LEGO Art kits, the set will have a special soundtrack that will take collectors and builders on a world tour as they create this set. The set will be connected by 40 plates, and once attached to the included frame, fans can hang this piece on their wall. The LEGO Art World Tour is priced at $249.99, set to release June 1, 2021, and links will be able to be found located here.
Lifestylefrommers.com

Chart Your Travels with Lego’s New, Nearly 12,000-Piece World Map

A huge new Lego set pays tribute to globetrotters—though to be honest, completing the assembly would likely confine us to our homes for several months. Set for release on June 1, the Lego Art World Map contains a total of 11,695 pieces. That's the most ever in a single set, according to the company.
Designbrickfanatics.com

In pictures: LEGO Art 31203 World Map

Explore every single one of 31203 World Map’s 11,695 bricks, tiles and plates in our full gallery of images for the newly-revealed LEGO Art mosaic. Triumphantly taking the crown from 10276 Colosseum for the most elements in a single set, 31203 World Map will make headlines for its record-breaking feat alone. But as you’ll see from these images, there’s clearly more to this model than simply its sheer size.
Designbrickfanatics.com

LEGO Art 31203 World Map officially revealed

The LEGO Group has officially unveiled the latest addition to its Art range in 31203 World Map, which is the first set to break the 10,000-piece barrier. Coming in at a whopping 11,695 parts in total, 31203 World Map – as its name suggests – builds into a colourful and eye-catching rendition of our entire planet. It departs from previous LEGO Art mosaics, however, by using both tiles and plates to create a distinct depth between the oceans and the various landmasses, which are also separated by their use of colour.
LifestylePocket-lint.com

Lego announces its biggest set ever - the Lego Art World Map

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has announced its largest set ever by number of pieces - the Lego Art World Map created entirely from 2D Lego tiles. With a whopping 11,695 tiny elements it dwarves the number of pieces inside the 2018 Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon (7,541 pieces) and the huge Colosseum set (9,036 pieces). It's huge at 104cm wide and 65cm tall.
Shoppingfbtb.net

LEGO Announces Boring-Ass World Map Set

Yesterday, LEGO announced a new way for you to be separated from your money with mediocrity by revealing their newest LEGO Art mosaic, 31203 World Map. Weighing in at a whopping 11,695 pieces, this is the largest set by piece count and will cost you $249.99 when it releases on June 1. The piece count may sound like a lot, but once you realize the bulk of it all is just 1×1 tiles, it becomes way less exciting.
