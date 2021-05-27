LEGO Art's 11,695-Piece World Map Is Made for Wanderlusters
LEGO Art has just released a massive new kit that sees the most pieces ever included in a set in LEGO Group’s history. The World Map allowed for builders to create a map of Earth using 2D Lego tiles. Made for adults, this LEGO Art build features 11,695 pieces and comes with an accompanying soundtrack featuring stories from travel experts including the likes of Torbjørn C. Pedersen, the first person to visit every country in the world in one unbroken journey without flying. Listen to these stories while you build for a new immersive LEGO experience.hypebeast.com