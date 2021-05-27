Cancel
Isamu Noguchi Retrospective to Open in London This Year

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelling the story of his six-decade career. London’s the Barbican has announced plans for an exhibition focusing on the work of Isamu Noguchi, the first European touring retrospective of his work for 20 years. The exhibition — titled simply “Noguchi” — will showcase Noguchi’s wide-ranging career, that spanned six decades and covered sculpture, architecture, dance and design.

DesignInVision Blog

Designing for change, Isamu Noguchi, and embracing the “in-between”

Inside Design will commemorate the year’s cultural moments and holidays through the theme of ‘Looking Back for a More Inclusive Future.’ Each month, we will explore the intersection of design and history through commissioned illustrations and articles. In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Lee-Sean Huang looks to Isamu Noguchi’s story for lessons on how to navigate working within harmful systems. Neethi (above, IG: @kneethee) and Asahi Nagata (below, IG: @asahinagata) provide illustrated homages to Noguchi as well.
There is an obvious significance to the Parisian building in which François Pinault, the French luxury-goods magnate, has opened his gallery. The Bourse de Commerce is a former commodities exchange in the heart of the city, and therefore could not be more appropriate for a man who has owned Christie's, one of the world's two premier auction houses, since 1998.
Using Stone That’s Destined for the Dump, Matthew Byrd Creates These Interlocking, Noguchi-Inspired Sculptures

As a sculptor and stonemason, artist Matthew Byrd spends a lot of time driving around his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina. Much of that time is spent looking at old buildings for inspiration, noticing how one intersects with the roof of another, trying to figure out how he can translate those moments into his stacked stone sculptures. But his travels often have a more practical purpose as well — late at night, Byrd drives around scoping out abandoned lots or construction sites from which he can gather raw material that would otherwise be destined for the dump. “I have my rules,” says Byrd. “I’ll only take things that are destined for the landfill, and a lot of the time I get permission. People will hit me up saying, ‘Come and get it.’ I become attached to a piece of granite early, solely based on what I went through to acquire it.”
