Isamu Noguchi Retrospective to Open in London This Year

Bathing, showering, washing and luxuriating is a multi-sensory experience that is difficult to replicate online. The delicate art of bathroom design draws not just on furniture choices and a floorplan, but also material texture, quality, tactility, finish, engineering, ergonomics and efficiency. The satisfying feel of a faucet’s on/off action, the burnished metallic look of a mixer tap – replicating these experiences is not part of the internet’s skill-set. Which is why bathroom specialist VitrA has opened a 5,600 sq ft, bricks and mortar flagship space in London’s Clerkenwell district. An acknowledgment of the internationally renowned brand’s global reach and a catalyst for further growth worldwide, VitrA London promises to be not just a showroom destination, but also a social and creative hub for architects, designers and thinkers with dedicated areas for product specification, live events and workshops.