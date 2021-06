In a new interview with the "Ouch, You're On My Hair" podcast, Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron, who is known primarily as a solo artist and songwriter, was asked if she was ever presented with an opportunity to front a major band during her four-decade career. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah. I can't remember when the singer from VIXEN left — I think it was the early '90s. VIXEN pursued me for a singer at one point in time. But my own career was going great. So I was, like, 'I love you guys. I love you girls, but I don't see how…' I just didn't feel that that was what I wanted to do at that time."