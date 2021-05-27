Modern Love s2 debuts August 13 on Prime Video
Amazon has announced that Modern Love Season 2 will launch on August 13th exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Amazon also confirmed the addition of Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) to complete casting for the star-studded second season. They appear in an episode directed by John Carney, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The episode and series recently completed filming in Dublin, Ireland.advanced-television.com