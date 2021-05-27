Modern Love s2 debuts August 13 on Prime Video

If you’ve ever paused your favorite show just to Google whatever book a character is reading, then you’ve probably wondered: How do TV shows use books as props?. A while ago, as I was trying to track down what David Rose was reading in a scene from Schitt’s Creek, I stumbled across a surprising answer to that question, which made me wonder how other shows use books as props. How do books make it into a TV show? Who decides on the titles? What do they add to the show? So, I dug into my memory, did a little more streaming and a lot of Googling, and here’s what I found: