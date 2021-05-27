Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Modern Love s2 debuts August 13 on Prime Video

Advanced Television
 14 days ago

Amazon has announced that Modern Love Season 2 will launch on August 13th exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Amazon also confirmed the addition of Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Sophie Okonedo (Ratched) to complete casting for the star-studded second season. They appear in an episode directed by John Carney, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The episode and series recently completed filming in Dublin, Ireland.

advanced-television.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Boynton
Person
Aparna Nancherla
Person
Jack Reynor
Person
Tobias Menzies
Person
Nikki M. James
Person
Garrett Hedlund
Person
Gbenga Akinnagbe
Person
Dominique Fishback
Person
Anna Paquin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Love#Amazon Video#Video Game Awards#Prime Video#Star#Amazon Studios#Crown#The New York Times#Academy Award#Mudbound#Mormon#Golden Globe Award#Celine#Storied Media Group#Troop Zero#Mank#New Black#August 13th#Episodes#Game Of Thrones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in June 2021

Bosch says good bye to Amazon Prime Video this June, when the long-running cop series premieres its seventh and final season. (A spinoff series will air on IMDb TV.) Prime Video will also have a new season of The Family Man, and a new season of Flack starring Anna Paquin. Plus, right at the end of May, several collections of Borat 2 deleted scenes will be released to Prime Video as Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine.
Moviesdailyhive.com

New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

We’ve made it to the weekend and the last couple of days of the month, and Amazon Prime Video is showcasing a selection of new shows and older movies to keep you occupied for the next few days. Amazon Prime is releasing the first season of Panic, a series that...
TV SeriesSidney Herald

3 Reasons to Stream ‘The Fall’ on Amazon Prime Video Now

The truth is out there…and so is a cold-blooded murderer. The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson stars as intrepid detective Stella Gibson, who’s determined to bring down a serial killer (Jamie Dornan) terrorizing Ireland on this 2013–16 series. Here’s why we recommend the thriller, which recently arrived on Prime. 10 Criminally Underwatched...
Moviesbetechwise.com

10 superhero movies and series on Prime Video

The success of original Amazon Prime Video productions such as Invincible and The Boys shows that the stories of masked characters fighting crime – not always for the noblest reasons – are more alive than ever. For those who like these titles and want to know other stories of vigilantes, we have listed 10 movies and series of superheroes for you to see on Prime Video, including the productions cited. Check out the suggestions and have fun!
Moviestribuneledgernews.com

‘No Sudden Move’: All-Star Cast Play Small-Time Criminals in HBO Max Trailer (VIDEO)

HBO Max released a first look at its upcoming feature film No Sudden Move with a trailer and key art featuring the all-star cast. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the Warner Bros. Pictures production is set in 1954 Detroit and centers around a group of small-time criminals who are hired for a gig. The job is to steal a simple document but their plans go wrong in a big way.
TV Seriessideshow.com

Willow TV Series, Matilda Musical Adaptation, and more!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. If you like what you hear, be sure to leave us a 5-star review so we can continue to bring you up-to-date pop culture news!. Willow TV Series. Rumors about a Willow...
TV & Videossamfordcrimson.com

Best new films on Amazon Prime Video for October

Get email updates with the day’s biggest stories. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
TV & Videosramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For Netflix RIDLEY JONES

Netflix has released these official key art and trailer for “Ridley Jones”. Cast: Iara Nemirovsky as Ridley Jones, Laraine Newman as Peaches, David Errigo Jr. as Dudley, Tyler Shamy as Dante, Ezra Menas as Fred, Ashlyn Madden as Ismat, Sutton Foster as Mama Jones, Blythe Danner as Grandma Jones, Bob Bergen as Mr. Peabody and Jane Lynch as Lonny.
TV SeriesAdvanced Television

Cruel Summer on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon has announced that the psychological thriller Cruel Summer, from leading independent studio Entertainment One (eOne) alongside Iron Ocean Productions, will launch exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on August 6th, excluding the US and Canada. The 10-part Amazon Original series is from executive producers Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (The...
TV Showsbookriot.com

How TV Shows Use Books as Props: From SCHITT’S CREEK to MAD MEN

If you’ve ever paused your favorite show just to Google whatever book a character is reading, then you’ve probably wondered: How do TV shows use books as props?. A while ago, as I was trying to track down what David Rose was reading in a scene from Schitt’s Creek, I stumbled across a surprising answer to that question, which made me wonder how other shows use books as props. How do books make it into a TV show? Who decides on the titles? What do they add to the show? So, I dug into my memory, did a little more streaming and a lot of Googling, and here’s what I found:
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Gossip Girl’ (The 2021 Version) Debuts an Official Trailer

The official trailer’s just been released for the new Gossip Girl series which focuses on a new generation of private school teens. The two-minute, attitude-packed trailer arrives a month out from the series’ premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The 2021 series’ cast includes Jordan Alexander, Eli...
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Gossip Girl Trailer Previews the July 8 Premiere

HBO Max has released the official Gossip Girl trailer, which previews the anticipated series premiering on the streaming service on Thursday, July 8. This extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark.
TV ShowsCNET

Hulu: The 10 best films to stream this week

A few more obscure titles hit Hulu this week, from 2019's lauded French love story Two of Us on Thursday, to 2020 Canadian sci-fi horror Come True, about an experiment that unlocks the horrors of the sleeping subconscious, on Friday. For more traditional viewing, a couple of Chrisopher Nolan Batman flicks are up, along with Chloé Zhao's Oscar-winning Nomadland.
TV Seriesasumetech.com

Netflix: Is Lisey’s Story on Netflix?

Lisey’s Story, the horror drama based on the Stephen King novel produced by J.J. Abrams, is a must-watch endeavor. Many subscribers are hoping to find out more in regards to the show’s availability on the streaming service Netflix. The series is based on the Stephen King novel of the same...