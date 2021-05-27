Cancel
Public Health

Who have provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?

By The Canadian Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 vaccine supplies ramp up across the country, most provinces and territories have released details of who can expect to receive a shot in the coming weeks. Health Canada says up to 37 million doses of vaccine could be shipped in May and June, but only 20.3 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.04 million doses of Moderna are confirmed. The remaining 11.3 million doses of Moderna, and another four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca from various sources are still tentative.

Justin Trudeau
Americas
Health
Pfizer
Moderna
AstraZeneca
Public Health
Vaccines
Public HealthVermilion Standard

Alberta students in Grades 1 to 3 who have fallen behind due to COVID-19 will receive additional support this fall

Alberta students in Grades 1 to 3 who are identified as needing additional learning supports due to COVID-19 disruptions will have access to targeted programming this fall. The provincial government announced up to $45-million in new funding Friday to “close the gap” in literacy and numeracy learning with up to 16 weeks of intervention in small group sessions.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

One million senior citizens have received first dose of Covid-19 vaccine - Rina

SEREMBAN (June 6): One million senior citizens nationwide have received the first dose of the vaccine under the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun. She said of the total, 229,462 individuals have completed two doses of vaccination while the rest...
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
Public Healthmorns.ca

More than 70 per cent of Toronto adults have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Toronto is expected to reach another milestone in its vaccine rollout sometime today with 70 per cent of all adult residents having received at least one dose. Toronto only reached 50 per cent vaccine coverage among adults back on May 8 but since then the pace of the rollout has accelerated, largely due to increased supply of the Pfizer vaccine and a two-week strategy that saw the province divert 50 per cent of its vaccine doses to hot spot neighbourhoods.
Public Healtheverythinggp.com

Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

OTTAWA — A summery weekend across much of Canada is bringing even better news as many parts of the country are reporting their smallest number of new COVID-19 infections in months. Ontario and Quebec are leading the way, reporting fewer than 900 new cases between them and their lowest numbers...
Public Healtheverythinggp.com

Quebec relaxes COVID-19 restrictions as Ontario accelerates reopening plan

COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in much of Quebec today as Ontario announced that its reopening plan will be moved ahead by several days. The Ontario government says it will begin loosening restrictions on businesses and outdoor gatherings as of Friday. It had originally planned to begin the first step of the reopening plan on June 14.
Public Healthmorns.ca

The high and growing death toll from drug overdoses – Canada’s other public health crisis

The death toll in Canada’s other epidemic – the drug overdose crisis – is higher than ever. Last week, the BC Coroners Service reported that illicit drug toxicity killed 176 people in April – pushing the number of dead in British Columbia this year to 680. At this rate, deaths in 2021 could hit a new record of more than 2,000, eclipsing last year’s 1,726 deaths – the previous high.
Healthlangleyadvancetimes.com

Moderna seeks Health Canada approval for kids as young as 12 to receive its vaccine

Moderna is asking Health Canada to approve the use of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as 12. The American pharmaceutical company filed an application Monday (June 7) morning. We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents,”...
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio COVID-19 numbers: Nearly 46% of residents have now received at least one vaccine dose

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Saturday afternoon. There have been 1,104,380 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 379 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,980 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).
Public Healthfreenews.live

New coronavirus variant: COVID-19 infections become instantaneous

The alarming news is coming from different countries: new variants of the coronavirus are beginning to spread rapidly, causing infections in ways never seen before. Just a passing pass on the street by an infected person is enough. As a result, lockdowns are extended, and vaccination volumes are increased. In...
Healthfreenews.live

In Canada, an outbreak of an unknown disease was recorded

Doctors have discovered an outbreak of an unknown disease in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. This is reported by The New York Times. The first patients with a new set of neurological disorders appeared in the country in 2015, but by that time the number of cases had grown to fifty. Six deaths were also recorded. It is noteworthy that all the time, people living in only two coastal areas of New Brunswick became ill.