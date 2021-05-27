Cancel
Lockdown roadmap: Professor Neil Ferguson warns easing Covid restrictions on 21 June ‘hangs in the balance’

By Jasmine Andersson
inews.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor Neil Ferguson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the 21 June road map date for England “hangs in the balance.”. The Professor from Imperial College London whose modelling was instrumental in persuading the government to bring in the first lockdown said experts were still concerned about the transmissibility of the B.1.617 ‘Indian’ variant, adding “the data collected in the next two to three weeks will be critical”.

