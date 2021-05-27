Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

HBO Max launches in LatAm on June 29

Advanced Television
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max, the WarnerMedia SVoD platform, will launch in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean starting June 29th, with a collection of curated titles from across WarnerMedia’s catalogue and slate of original series and movies, Max Originals, plus live sports in Brazil and Mexico later this year. “Our...

advanced-television.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Go#Launches#Entertainment Series#Television Series#Upcoming Movies#Warnermedia#Hbo Max International#Friends#Looney Tunes#Cartoon Network#Standard#Grupo Am Rica M Vil#Claro Video#Totalplay#Space Jam#Vtr#Suicide Squad#At T Mexico#June 29th#Original Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Chile
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Country
Brazil
Related
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

HBO Max marks 1st anniversary

HBO Max has turned 1 year old. In the year since rollout, the SVoD service reports it has hit several significant benchmarks, adding 11.1 million HBO/HBO Max subscribers over the past year to surpass 44 million in the US (as of end of Q1). “Not only is the platform seeing...
TV & Videosfoxwilmington.com

Everything coming to and leaving HBO Max in June of 2021

HBO Max continues to be a dominant force in the streaming world thanks to new blockbuster releases hitting the platform in 2021, and June will be no exception. Since its bold announcement to premiere new movies both in-theaters and on HBO Max this year, all eyes have been on the platform’s monthly release schedule as people eagerly await new films such as “In the Heights” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”
MoviesScreendaily

Warner Bros films to play 35 day in cinemas before HBO Max debut in LatAm, Caribbean

Films from the Warner Bros slate will debut on HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean after a 35-day exclusive theatrical run. At time of writing WarnerMedia had not clarified whether the window applies only to the 2021 slate, or beyond. Either way, it marks the latest blow for exhibition, which has seen what was until fairly recently a three-month exclusive runaway slashed by the pandemic and the march of streaming platforms.
TV & Videoscybernews.com

How to watch HBO Max outside the US

HBO Max is HBO’s new streaming service that is only available in America. This is because HBO places geo-restrictions on its content to comply with distribution rights and copyright protections. HBO Max has a huge range of high-quality content, including the latest blockbuster releases from Warner Bros. So how can...
TV & Videosmobileworldlive.com

HBO Max tops US video streaming uptake

Apptopia ranked HBO Max as the most-downloaded video streaming app in the US in the year to 26 May, surpassing rival offerings from Netflix, The Walt Disney Company and Amazon. Adam Blacker, VP of insights at the app analytics company, said the HBO Max app was installed 43 million times...
TV & VideosPosted by
Benzinga

HBO Max Launches Lower Ad Frequency Options

AT&T Inc’s (NYSE: T) HBO Max platform introduced an advertising-supported subscription tier for $9.99 per month. Users will have the existing ad-free monthly subscription option at $14.99. HBO Max promised to offer the lowest commercial ad load in the streaming industry to four minutes each hour. “Advertising is a time-tested...
EntertainmentIGN

HBO Max Boss Staying at WarnerMedia For Now

Jason Kilar isn't planning on leaving WarnerMedia anytime soon, according to a new report from Deadline. The New York Times previously reported that Kilar was negotiating his exit last week. “My plan and my focus is to remain here in my CEO role at WarnerMedia," Kilar told staff in a...
TV SeriesPosted by
Nerdable

HBO Max launches cheaper ad-supported tier (Updated)

You now have the option of getting HBO Max for less money, but there are some restrictions besides viewing ads. A cheaper HBO Max ads-supported tier is now live on the streaming service. This new tier is available alongside the more expensive $14.99-per-month ads-free tier. The price for the cheaper...
TV & Videosramascreen.com

New Promo Celebrating 365 Days of HBO Max

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max. In the year since rollout, the platform has undergone a remarkable evolution and hit several significant benchmarks, adding 11.1 million HBO/HBO Max subscribers over the past year to surpass 44 million in the US (as of end of Q1). Not only is the platform seeing a rapidly growing user base, but our viewers are more engaged than ever: we have seen up to a 70% increase in audience engagement vs. HBO Go or Now*, and the average time it takes a user to click play after logging into the platform is down to 100 seconds. From indulging in the highly-anticipated “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” to binge watching “The Flight Attendant” and “Friends,” to streaming the new Warner Bros. theatrical releases, the platform has become a “go-to” for all audiences.
TV & VideosSFGate

HBO Max With Ads Launches: What's Different in the $10 Monthly Plan

WarnerMedia launched a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max on Wednesday, available first in the U.S. For the $9.99 monthly plan for HBO Max with ads, the company promises throwing up no more than four minutes of commercials per hour of streaming content. It’s priced at 33% off the regular $14.99-per-month version of HBO Max without ads.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Friends” Reunion A Hit For HBO Max

Unsurprisingly the “Friends: The Reunion” special was a smash hit for HBO Max. TVision, a connected-TV analytics provider, reports that the special was watched by an estimated 29% of U.S. streaming households on its first day of release. By comparison, that’s behind “Wonder Woman 1984” reached 32% of U.S. streaming...
TV & VideosAndroid Headlines

HBO MAX with Ads: Everything You Need To Know

WarnerMedia has just launched its much anticipated second plan for HBO MAX. Now you can get HBO MAX with Ads, and it’ll cost a third less than regular HBO MAX would cost you. Making it just $9.99 per month. Of course the big differentiator here is that it does have ads. But there are a few other things that makes this different from the regular HBO MAX plan that is $14.99 per month. And we’re here to help you figure out which plan is the best for you.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

They’ll be there for you, via HBO Max

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, May 27. All times are Eastern. Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): So no one told you this was gonna air to-dayyyyy [clapclapclapclap]? If that’s the case, then What’s On Tonight is, you know, there for you. Here’s Gwen Ihnat on Friends: The Reunion: