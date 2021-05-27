Cancel
Leominster, MA

Father Andre M. Gariepy

thegardnernews.com
 14 days ago

Leominster - Father Andre M. Gariepy, 90 passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in St. Vincent's Hospital, Worcester. He was born on May 8, l93l, in Leominster, the son of Romeo E. and Yvonne Louise (Beauchesne) Gariepy. He leaves his one sister, Sr, Paulette Gariepy a sister of the...

www.thegardnernews.com
