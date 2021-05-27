Father Andre M. Gariepy

The Worcester Chamber Music Society continues its 15th season with its Annual Senior Concert, an all-Mozart concert recorded at Briarwood Retirement Community and premiering online at 4 p.m. May 15. WCMS offers a festive display of Mozart’s artistry with two of his most beloved chamber works. From the youthful exuberance of his first flute quartet to the poignancy of his C Major quartet, the music exudes an effortless beauty. The performance is free for all senior citizens residing in Worcester County. The concert is also the Dr. Ted Conna Memorial Concert. Dr. Conna (1931-2016) was a child psychiatrist and social activist in Worcester for more than 40 years. He was also a talented pianist with a great love of classical music. (RD)