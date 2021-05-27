Alex Cora manages to get important day off for daughter's graduation

Long before they were both members of the Red Sox, Alex Cora and Kiké Hernández shared a field far away from Fenway Park. In the early 2000s, Cora — then an established member of the Dodgers — always went home during the off-season to play winter ball in his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico. Hernández, not yet a teenager, was a batboy for the team because his father, Kiké Hernández Sr., worked as the first base coach.