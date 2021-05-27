Amino’s 24i acquires Nordija

Amino Technologies, a software-led global media technology company that delivers modern TV experiences, has announced a trading update for the six months ended May 31st 2021. The Group reports it has traded well during the period with revenue for the first half expected to be approximately $45.3 million (H1 2020: $38m), 19 per cent ahead of the prior year. Improving quality of earnings and enhancing visibility continues to be an area of focus and of progress with the Group expected to report higher margin software and services revenue of approximately $10 million (H1 2020: $9.7m), and an exit run rate Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of approximately $13.8 million (H1 2020: $10.1m), 37 per cent ahead of the prior year.