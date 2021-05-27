Amino’s 24i acquires Nordija
24i, the end-to-end video streaming specialist owned by Amino Technologies, has acquired privately-held Danish pay-TV platform specialist Nordija for €5.3 million. For more than 20 years, Nordija’s advanced platform has enabled TV and streaming innovation for customers including Telenor Sweden, TET (formerly Lattelecom), Vodafone Iceland, T-Mobile Netherlands, Swisscom Broadcast, Waoo, Boingo Wireless, ZAP in sub-Saharan Africa and SETAR in the Caribbean.advanced-television.com