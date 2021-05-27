Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amino’s 24i acquires Nordija

Advanced Television
 14 days ago

24i, the end-to-end video streaming specialist owned by Amino Technologies, has acquired privately-held Danish pay-TV platform specialist Nordija for €5.3 million. For more than 20 years, Nordija’s advanced platform has enabled TV and streaming innovation for customers including Telenor Sweden, TET (formerly Lattelecom), Vodafone Iceland, T-Mobile Netherlands, Swisscom Broadcast, Waoo, Boingo Wireless, ZAP in sub-Saharan Africa and SETAR in the Caribbean.

advanced-television.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodafone Iceland#T Mobile Netherlands#Video Customers#Business Software#Tv Customers#Wireless Technologies#Wireless Customers#Danish#Telenor Sweden#Tet#Swisscom Broadcast#24i#Cto#Head Of Tv Platforms#Ott#Amino Technologies Plc#Technology#Pay Tv Clients#Market#Real Business Benefits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
News Break
PLC
Related
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Queen’s Park Equity acquires Sagacity Solutions

Arrowpoint Advisory’s Business Services and Debt Advisory teams have advised Queen’s Park Equity (QPE) on the acquisition of Sagacity Solutions (Sagacity), a provider of tech-enabled customer data management solutions. Founded in 2005, Sagacity offers three core solutions within the lifecycle of its clients’ customers: reducing bad debt, improving revenue &...
Businessglassmagazine.com

Assa Abloy Acquires MR Group's Hardware Division in Portugal

Assa Abloy signed an agreement to acquire MR Group´s hardware division, a leading supplier of aluminum profile hardware and locks in Portugal. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021. "I am very pleased to welcome...
Businessgeektime.com

It's all about connectivity: Israeli IoT startup Axonize acquired by Planon

Axonize, an Israeli cloud-based IoT platform, has been acquired by Planon, an American real estate and facility management company. The companies have yet to reveal any numbers, but speculations put the price at around $40 million -- a valuation increase according to the company’s last funding round. According to the announcement, Axonize will become Planon’s Israeli R&D center.
Business425business.com

Bellevue’s Nintex Acquires eSignature Company AssureSign

Bellevue-based Nintex, which provides process management and automation software for companies and governments, today announced it has acquired Atlanta-based AssureSign, an electronic signature pioneer and digital transaction management (DTM) software provider. Terms of the deal are not being released. It’s the second acquisition for Nintex since October, when it acquired...
Mclean, VAWashington Technology

Accenture's federal arm to acquire Novetta

Accenture’s subsidiary focused on the U.S. government market has agreed to acquire Novetta in an effort to add more work with federal agencies in areas such as machine learning, cybersecurity and cloud engineering. Terms of the transaction announced Tuesday were undisclosed, but Accenture Federal Services said its workforce will grow...
Businesspharmaceutical-technology.com

Prestige to acquire Akorn’s consumer product portfolio for $230m

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has agreed to acquire speciality pharmaceutical company Akorn’s Consumer Health unit for a total enterprise value of $230m in cash. The over-the-counter (OTC) consumer product portfolio to be divested consists of TheraTears, Diabetic Tussin, MagOx, Multi-betic and Zostrix brands. Prestige noted that TheraTears is an eye care...
Businessdrugstorenews.com

Prestige acquiring Akorn’s consumer health brands

Among the brands being acquired is TheraTears, which makes up 80% of the portfolio's revenues, as well as four other brands in the VMS and cough-cold categories — Diabetic Tussin, MagOx, Mult-betic and Zostrix. Prestige Consumer Healthcare is growing its portfolio with a $230 million acquisition to buy a group...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Fullsteam Acquires Indy's RICS Software

INDIANAPOLIS - Alabama-based holding company Fullsteam has acquired Indianapolis-based RICS Software Inc., a provider of point-of-sale and inventory management software for footwear and apparel retailers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The RICS platform offers mobile and traditional point-of-sale software, inventory management and reporting, and connectivity between retailers...
Softwarege.com

Prolec GE to acquire SPX’s Transformer Solutions business

Acquisition will enhance Prolec GE’s position as a key player in the growing power transformer market in the Americas. Strong operating assets that bring complementary product offering and talent to Prolec GE. Expected to close during the second half of 2021. MONTERREY, N.L., MEXICO, June 9, 2021 — GE-Prolec Transformers,...
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Tech Data signs distribution partnership with Proofpoint | #emailsecurity

TechData has announced that it is partnering with Proofpoint to “take the company’s cloud-based email security solutions and security awareness training services to a wider market”. It adds to TechData’s “growing security solutions portfolio”, the company says, while stating that it will be supporting both existing and new reseller partners...
MarketsAdvanced Television

Amino reports “excellent” H1

Amino Technologies, a software-led global media technology company that delivers modern TV experiences, has announced a trading update for the six months ended May 31st 2021. The Group reports it has traded well during the period with revenue for the first half expected to be approximately $45.3 million (H1 2020: $38m), 19 per cent ahead of the prior year. Improving quality of earnings and enhancing visibility continues to be an area of focus and of progress with the Group expected to report higher margin software and services revenue of approximately $10 million (H1 2020: $9.7m), and an exit run rate Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of approximately $13.8 million (H1 2020: $10.1m), 37 per cent ahead of the prior year.
BusinessAdvanced Television

Plume secures partnership wins in Germany

Personalised smart services specialist Plume has reached agreement on two new partnerships that cement its presence in the German region. Deutsche Glasfaser Group – a fibre-optic service provider in rural Germany – will launch a new bundle of digital subscriber experiences to its residential broadband customers. Additionally, Plume has entered into a cooperation with BREKO eG – the commercial platform of Bundesverband Breitbandkommunikation e.V. and broadband association in Germany – to make Plume’s platform and services also available to over 200 member Communications Service Providers (CSPs).
Businessthefastmode.com

Polkomtel's Parent Company to Acquire MVNO Premium Mobile

Polsat Group, the parent company of Polish Operator Polkomtel, last week announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Premium Mobile, a leading MVNO in Poland. After five years since its commercial launch, Premium Mobile currently serves approximately 425 thousand active SIM cards, with approx. 70% of them using contract services. The scale of revenue generated by this company reached PLN 125 million in 2020, increasing dynamically at a rate of +37% YoY.
Businessaithority.com

Ingram Micro’s IT Channel Partners Gain An Advantage With “Core to Edge” Advanced Solutions For Securing And Managing The Distributed Enterprise

Multi-million-dollar Investments Give Channel Partners In 122 Countries Complex Advanced Technology Solutions To Address The Cybersecurity And Data Center Needs Of Work From Anywhere And The Digital Systems To Provide A More Exceptional Customer Experience. Ingram Micro Inc.’s multi-million-dollar investments within its global Advanced Solutions organization are resulting in new...
Technologythefastmode.com

Brazil's Embratel Taps Coud-native Netcracker Digital BSS

Brazilian operator Embratel, part of Claro (América Móvil), has selected the cloud-native Netcracker Digital BSS for its regional B2B transformation program to deliver a better customer experience and new enterprise services. Embratel will use Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Product Catalog and other Netcracker Digital BSS products to support this initiative....
Businessuctoday.com

Cisco and AT&T set 1m UCMC Target

Cisco and AT&T have revealed plans to offer one million users the former’s Unified Communications Manager – Cloud (UCMC) platform. The pair said they expect the offering to take place over the next five years, through sales of Webex Calling with AT&T – Enterprise. Javed Khan, General Manager of Cisco...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

SoftBank eyes global drive with space alliance

SoftBank Corp unveiled plans to push a collection of non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity systems across the globe, combining stratosphere-based services from its HAPSMobile subsidiary with those provided by satellite partners OneWeb and Skylo Technologies. The company said its NTN solutions would combine HAPSMobile’s high-altitude connectivity with Skylo Technologies’ Geosynchronous Earth...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Hub International Acquires Canada’s Global Credit Risk Management Inc.

Hub International Ltd., the Chicago-based insurance broker, announced it has acquired Global Credit Risk Management Inc. (GCRM). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. With a national presence and offices located in Ontario and Alberta, GCRM is an independent broker of accounts receivable and political risk insurance. It provides accounts receivable insurance and advisory services to businesses, including manufacturers, commodity traders, the services sector, finance professionals, and to Canada’s leading banks and other financial intermediaries.
BusinessRichmondBizSense

Event supplier Party Perfect acquires Scott’s Addition competitor

With in-person events springing back to life, Party Perfect has added some extra firepower. The event supply rental company bought local competitor Prop Shop Party Rentals for an undisclosed sum. The deal closed Tuesday. After a year in which live events were largely out of the question, Party Perfect owner...