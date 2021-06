Last year wasn’t the most prolific season of Cam Newton’s career. The former league MVP joined the New England Patriots late in the offseason during a time where the pandemic had completely halted any workouts and erased the preseason entirely, thus eliminating any sort of time for him to get his feet wet in Josh McDaniels’ complex offense. While he was able to flash some potential and win the starting job, the results were largely mixed for Newton — particularly with his consistency throwing the football — and the Patriots finished under .500 at 7-9.