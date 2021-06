AMC Studios and See-Saw Films have partnered to co-produce the original series “Firebite,” which will debut exclusively on AMC Plus. The series will be filmed in Australia this summer for a planned debut on AMC Plus later this year. The series is set in a remote desert mining town, a hive for the last vampire stronghold shipped from Britain to Australia in 1788 by the colonial superpower to eradicate the Indigenous populations. It follows two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson and Shanika, on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires.