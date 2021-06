IG Metall collects data from employees in the information technology and telecommunications industry every year and uses this to create a pay analysis. Income is a synonym for the cumbersome term pay. For the current study, the income data of 41,700 employees were determined in 120 companies. That is quite a lot and the result is initially unspectacular: overall, there was very slight income growth for employees in the ICT industry in the past year. They were 0.2 percent.