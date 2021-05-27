RCMP report – May 17 through May 23
This past week, May 17 through May 23, the Columbia Valley RCMP responded to 74 calls for service. The following is a summary of some of the files our officers responded to. •On Monday, May 17, at about 5:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on Highway 93/95 and Windermere Loop Road in Windermere. The investigation revealed the driver of a Honda Fit attempted to cross the highway at the intersection and, in doing so, struck a Ford F350. The driver of the Honda Fit was issued a violation ticket for failing to yield. None of the occupants was seriously injured.