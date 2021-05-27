Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

What Is Placemaking?

ArchDaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe terms space and place are often used interchangeably, but they can mean different things depending on the context in which they are used. Placemaking shows that the creation of places transcends the material dimension and involves aspects such as sociability, uses, activities, access, connections, comfort, and image, to create bonds between people and a sense of place.

www.archdaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Design#Community Projects#Urban Living#Community Participation#Cities#Pps#Tramline#Placemaking Facilitates#Active Neighborhoods#Creative Patterns#Community Practices#Visions#Connections#Approach#Initiatives#Reductive Projects#Aspects#Crowdfunding Campaigns#Aspirations#Spreading Knowledge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Designers & CollectionsFashion Gone Rogue

Beautiful People 2021: Supporting Sustainable Fashion

To be sustainable means being able to meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs. By recognizing the importance of sustainability, individuals, businesses, organizations, and governments are recognizing that all human activity has an impact and we all need to take a responsibility for it, including the fashion industry.
KidsGaffney Ledger

What are they thinking?

On Friday, May 21 from 2:05 to 3:05 p.m., Thrive-U and FIT2Gether will be hosting the “Ask Us” Youth Summit, a youth-led community state of young people conversation to let youth know that they’re not alone and that their voice matters in this community. Learn more and tune in: https://youtu.be/m7sYBZyFCb0. Youth can join an additional fun event — Live Thrive- […]
Softwarebrendangregg.com

What is Observability

It's a made-up computer word that my word processor decorates with a wiggly red you-can't-spell line. At least it did until I clicked "Add to Dictionary" (it got too annoying as I was writing a book on computer observability). Observability: The ability to observe. Observe-ability. Observability. In computer engineering we...
CiceroAeon Magazine

What Renaissance?

Renaissance philosophy started in the mid-14th century and saw the flowering of humanism, the rejection of scholasticism and Aristotelianism, the renewal of interest in the ancients, and created the prerequisites for modern philosophy and science. At least, this is the conventional story. But, in fact, there was no Renaissance. It is an invention by historians, a fiction made in order to tell a story – a compelling story about the development of philosophy, but nevertheless a story. In fact, all periodisation is ‘mere’ interpretation. This view is called historiographical nihilism.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

What is Isomap?

How to learn from and reduce complex and high-dimensional shapes. We cannot visualize high-dimensional data above 3 dimensions. So what do we do when we are faced with this situation that is commonplace in nearly every Data Science application? Dimension reduction techniques like PCA often fail because there is a simple assumption to these methods: the data can be linearly reduced. However, for most types of high dimensional data, there is likely a non-linear relationship and therefore we need to maintain this shape when we reduce the dimensions. This is where Manifold Learning techniques like Isomap come into play.
ScienceScience Now

What is thought?

The question of consciousness has captivated scientists and philosophers for hundreds of years. Despite advances in functional brain imaging and related technologies, the question is still unresolved. Two competing theories about the brain activity that gives rise to consciousness are the global neuronal workspace theory (GNWT) and the integrated information theory (IIT). In this week’s Science, four neuroscientists lay out the competing theories and a creative path to get to the answer.
Visual ArtFast Company

How a college sculpture class shaped Jony Ive’s creative vision

Jony Ive is the most famous designer of the modern era. At Apple, he spearheaded the mobile computing revolution of smartphones, tablets, and watches. In creating these products, he didn’t just design gadgets; he fundamentally changed the way we interact with the people and world around us. But despite this...
DesignArchDaily

Latvian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores Human Resistance to Technology

Titled "It's Not For You! It's For the Building", the Latvian Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia showcases how technology risks creating new problems while providing solutions to urgent global crises. Curated by architecture office NRJA, the pavilion will be on display at the Arsenale from May 21st until November 22nd, 2021.
Visual ArtPhotofocus

Architectural photography: Exploring Seoul’s urban geometry

Architecture is an art on its own. So, it’s not surprising that most of us find ourselves pointing our cameras to it once in a while. Some even make architectural photography a long-term creative endeavor to capture the most stunning buildings and structures around the world. Among them is self-taught...
DesignArchDaily

SITE SHELTER

ARKxSITE is pleased to announce the ‘SITE SHELTER’ international architecture ideas competition for architecture and landscape architecture students and young professionals with a degree in architecture studies or landscape architecture studies (≤ 40 years old). Registration is now open and we would kindly ask for your help in promoting it.
DesignArchDaily

Materials at the Intersection of Nature, Technology, Art and Architecture

Popularly known as the lotus, the aquatic species Nelumbo nucifera has a useful particularity. Its leaves are self-cleaning, or ultra-hydrophobic. This means that no particles of dirt or water adhere to its leaf, which is especially useful in the humid and muddy environments where the plant typically grows. However, this effect does not derive from a perfectly smooth surface or a resinous layer on the leaves. The lotus is, in fact, full of tiny folds that reduce the area of the contact surface and repel all the particles that try to adhere there. The lotus effect has been studied by nanotechnologists in order to apply this same effect to products, such as surfaces, paints, fabrics, and tiles that can easily clean themselves. As trivial as this may seem, when we think of the resources applied to cleaning skyscraper glass or even of the reduction in photovoltaic energy generation due to dust on solar panels, we can get a sense of the infinite possibilities that hydrophobic surfaces could represent.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Nostalgic NFT Character Collectibles

CryptoPunk NFTs by Larva Labs is a collection of one-of-a-kind pixelated portraits of "punks" that are sold through the Ethereum blockchain. Each CryptoPunk has a set of unique physical characteristics that makes it stand out from its neighbors. The CryptoPunk NFTs are comprised of 10,000 of these retro-inspired 24 by 24-pixel collectible characters.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

danish pavilion at the venice biennale immerses visitors in a cyclic water system

At the venice architecture biennale 2021, the danish pavilion is presenting con-nect-ed-ness, an exhibition focusing on people’s connection with each other and with nature. showcasing an installation consisting of a massive cyclic system of water collected locally in venice, visitors are reminded of how architecture as an art form can render the invisible visible while evoking an enduring connection between people and the earth’s elements.
WorldArchDaily

The Philippines Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores Bayanihan in the Times of COVID-19

Titled "Structures of Mutual Support", the Philippines Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale Di Venezia, explores how the principles of mutual support can shape architecture. Curated by Framework Collaborative (members of GK Enchanted Farm and Architects Sudarshan Khadka, Jr. and Alexander Eriksson Furunes), the pavilion will be on display at the Arsenale from May 22nd until November 21st, 2021.
PhotographyTime Out Global

Photo Flux: Unshuttering L.A.

This salon-style assembly of photos in guest curator jill moniz’s single-room exhibition celebrates 35 local artists who challenge ideals of beauty, representation, cultural capital and objectivity. Thouhg not necessarily linked by any aesthetic quality, the works on displays—pulled primarily from artists of color—also serve as inspiration for Getty Unshuttered, a program for up-and-coming teenage artists that’s also on display in the gallery.
Manhattan, NYTrendHunter.com

Eerie Eco-Awareness Art Exhibitions

American artist Maya Lin revealed her eerie eco-awareness art exhibition called 'Ghost Forest' in downtown Manhattan, NY. The art project is made up of 49 dead Atlantic white cedar trees that were transplanted from their felling point in the New Jersey Pine Barrens into the popular Madison Square Park. The bleached trees of the Ghost Forest exhibit aim to raise awareness about the devastating deforestation taking place due to the effects of climate change in a visceral visual format.
Environmentdesignboom.com

tomás saraceno: aerocene inflatable 'museo aero solar' is built of plastic bags at venice biennale

The 2021 venice biennale celebrates inflatable architecture and material reuse with the exhibition of the museo aero solar. since 2007, a collection of community-built, inflatable ‘museo aero solar’ structures has grown across the world. the initiative has seen hundreds of thousands of plastic bags reused, cut, pasted, and joined to create canvases for drawing and writing personal stories, encouraging visitors and creators to reuse and recycle. the notoriously harmful materials of the anthropocene are thus transformed into a mind-expanding material for the newly envisioned aerocene era.
Designarchitizer.com

Architizer’s Selection: 5 Noteworthy Exhibits at the 2021 Biennale

Architizer Jobs is back! Browse the jobs board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world’s best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. The Biennale Architettura 2021 is underway, and many of the pavilions are already making waves in the design community....
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Pride Eyewear Collections

Eyewear brand, EyeBuyDirect launched its Eyewear Pride collection for the second year in a row. In the company's continued efforts and commitment to diversity and inclusion, EyeBuyDirect aligns itself with the Trevor Project. Geared towards LGBTQ+ youth, the organization is the world's largest suicide and crisis prevention intervener. The eyewear...
DesignDezeen

Five architecture and design events in June from Dezeen Events Guide

The Design Shanghai trade show, an exhibition about Muslim fashion in New York, Lisbon's Arquiteturas Film Festival and the London Design Biennale are just some of the global events listed in Dezeen Events Guide this June. In addition to the London Design Biennale, there is an evergrowing line-up of exhibitions...