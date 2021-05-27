Cancel
Kimera pays tribute to a Lancia classic with the EVO37

Cover picture for the articleKimera Automobili is making quite a bit of noise with a new restomod inspired by the Lancia 037. The Kimera EVO37 takes the idea of the original and applies some 21st-century know-how with an upgraded chassis, powertrain, body, and a modernized cabin. The overhauled engine produces over 500 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque, taking advantage of today's high-performance materials such as carbon, kevlar, titanium, steel, and aluminum.

