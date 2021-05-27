Kimera pays tribute to a Lancia classic with the EVO37

Yes, it’s another restomod. But this one… this one is reimagining the Lancia 037. It can’t help but stand out. It’s the work of Kimera Automobili from Cuneo in northern Italy. Called the EVO37, it aims – shock – to combine the drama and emotion of the Group B-inspired 037 road car of the Eighties with the comfort and tech of something more modern. “The philosophy is to maintain the essence and the soul of the old car by evolving it without upsetting it,” insists Kimera. New restomod, same old recipe.