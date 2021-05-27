Morris Central School Immediat...

Cancel
Morris, NY

Morris Central School Immediate Openings

Daily Star
 14 days ago

Morris Central School Immediate Openings: Cleaner - Second shift Bus Driver 10M position, CDL licensed preferred; will train 2021-22 Opening: Elementary Teacher Must be NYS Certified. To begin 9/1/21. Excellent benefits offered! Please send letter of interest and resume by May 12, 2021 to: Judy Matson, District Clerk Morris Central School PO Box 40 Morris, NY 13808 EOE.

marketplace.thedailystar.com
City
Morris, NY
Morris, NY
Education
News Break
Education
EducationTimes-Herald

CA BOCES students show well in Skills USA

Several local students were honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants. The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing, and STEM.
Oneida County, NYWKTV

More Pfizer vaccination clinics set up for those 12 and older in Oneida, Otsego counties

Oneida County is holding more Pfizer vaccine clinics over the next week open to anyone 12 years old and up. The first will be held Monday at Harts Hill Elementary School in Whitesboro from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The second will be held Tuesday at Notre Dame High School in Utica from 5 – 7 p.m. Another clinic will also be held Thursday at Waterville Junior/Senior High School from 4 – 7 p.m.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
HOMETOWN HISTORY

HOMETOWN HISTORY

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. The first locomotive explosion that ever occurred on the Albany & Susquehanna railroad occurred on Tuesday afternoon about one-half mile east of Schenevus, a few rods east of what is known as DeLong’s swamp. The result was disastrous, the engine being blown to pieces and completely wrecked, killing the engineer and badly injuring the fireman, beside tearing up the track and doing other damage. The train was a wildcat of some 12 or 15 gondolas, Shepard Edick, conductor, James Gleason, engineer, and Abisha E. Loucks, fireman. The engine was No. 159 – one of the huge moguls, the cab of which rests over the boiler. The train was moving at a speed not to exceed 12 miles an hour. Those nearest the scene describe the report as terrific. Houses in Schenevus village, half a mile away, were shaken as if by an earthquake.
Otsego County, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Otsego County Hazardous Waste Day Is Back

If you're like me, you save up throughout the course of the year your non-disposable chemicals and other items considered too hazardous to just throw out, to properly dispose of them on Otsego County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day. It's a responsible thing to do to protect the environment that we all enjoy and it's easy. Last year, the county had to suspend this event due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus but it will be back this year in a different month. Typically held in September, there are two days scheduled this August in different locations of the county for the convenience of county residents.
Area News: May 12, 2021

Area News: May 12, 2021

Delaware Otsego Audubon Society is seeking to identify and help fund projects in its region that address climate change through the Audubon in Action 2021 Community Climate Action grant program. According to a media release, applications are open for individuals and community members, schools, colleges and college groups, nonprofit organizations...
Unadilla, NYDaily Star

BURCH PACK PROPERTIES LLC Arti...

BURCH PACK PROPERTIES LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 4/12/2021. Office in Otsego Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to 137 Main St., Unadilla, NY 13849, which is also the principal business location. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

Notice of Formation of a NY Li...

Notice of Formation of a NY Limited Liability Company. Name: FUZZY GRAPHICS, LLC. Articles of Organization filing date with Secretary of State (SSNY) was 03/24/21. Office location: OTSEGO County. SSNY has been designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served and SSNY shall mail copy of process to 43 North Street, Edmeston, NY 13335. Purpose is to engage in any and all business activities permitted under NYS laws.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Community Calendar: May 13-14, 2021

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class. Virtual scholastic awards ceremony, 7:00 p.m., hgh school. Link: https://E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/92374889014?pwd=M290NDFrUE5vVk4xTjdnSS9hVzQ3dz09. Passcode:226586. Davenport. Davenport Cemetery Association, annual meeting, 7:00 p.m., Home of Les and Ginny Sanford, 7639 Charlotte Creek...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

SUNY Oneonta Shows Appreciation For On-Site Vaccination Workers

After getting my COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer) at SUNY Oneonta, a New York State-run vaccination site, I was pleased to learn that SUNY Oneonta Acting President Dennis Craig presented the clinic workers with an over-sized thank-you card yesterday at a recognition event on campus because they deserve it for their hard work.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF SALE, SUPREME COURT ...

NOTICE OF SALE, SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF OTSEGO, NEW YORK LAND&LAKES DEVELOPMENT, LLC, Plaintiff, Against EUNICE GLEATON-BRACEY, Index No.: EF2020-186, Defendant. Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale, duly entered in the Otsego County Clerk s Office on May 5, 2021, I, the undersigned Referee, will sell at public auction at the main entrance of the Otsego County Office Building, in the Village of Cooperstown, County of Otsego, State of New York on June 10, 2021 at 9:00AM, premises known as Lot No. 8 Hawk Feather Farm, Mooretown Road, Pittsfield, New York 13411, and described as follows: ALL that piece or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the Town of Pittsfield, County of Otsego and State of New York, known on the tax maps of the Otsego County Treasurer as Section 171.00, Block 2, and Lot 8.00. The approximate amount of the current Judgment lien is $11,074.83 plus interest and costs. The premises will be sold subject to provisions of the aforesaid Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale; Index # EF2020-186. Per the 6th Judicial District Foreclosure Auction Plan, all persons are hereby notified that the aforementioned auction will be conducted in a manner that reduces the risk of transmission of Covid-19. Please take notice that all persons attending the auction are required to wear face masks that cover both their mouth and nose and are required to observe social distancing. Adherence to these requirements is a condition of participation in the auction. For sale information, please visit Auction.com at www.Auction.com or call (800) 280-2832 Bridget M. Talerico, Esq., Referee, 9 Morgan Lane, New Hartford, NY 13413, Dated: 5/5/21.