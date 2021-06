June is perhaps the busiest month for the U.S. Supreme Court as it hands down dozens of decisions in “culture war” cases. This year those rulings on their docket include issues dealing with religious liberty, healthcare, college sports, election laws, and LGBTQ issues and a myriad of other topics. Because of the pandemic, the high court chose to meet remotely. This will be the first end of session that includes President Donald Trump’s third and final appointment to the court. Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be an originalist and conservative voice after she replaced Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.